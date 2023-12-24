Uranium Spot Price Surpasses $90 to Reach Highest Level Since 2007

"Growth in global policy support and demand for nuclear power, combined with the desire by many to ensure independent, secure sources of nuclear fuel, is expected to exert continued upward pressure on nuclear fuel prices," said TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel. Post this

"Global policy support and demand for nuclear power have witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years. This growth, combined with the desire by many to ensure independent, secure sources of nuclear fuel, is expected to exert continued upward pressure on nuclear fuel prices," said TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel. Today, uranium market participants face an environment characterized by both rising spot and long-term prices, combined with a notable deficit in availability of supply in the near term," Klingbiel added.

The United Nations' recent COP28 climate conference culminated with a Global Stocktake that calls for a transition away from fossil fuels and an acceleration of zero- and low-emission technologies, including nuclear energy for the first time. In addition, the Net Zero Nuclear initiative, launched by World Nuclear Association and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp., issued a pledge during COP28, which committed the nuclear power industry to a goal of a least tripling nuclear capacity by 2050. Companies signing the pledge operate in more than 140 countries and have committed to supporting the large-scale expansion of nuclear energy.

About TradeTech

TradeTech launched its Daily Uranium Spot Price Indicator in March 2011, which is provided to subscribers worldwide. The company's "Nuclear Market Review" (NMR) is published each Friday evening, and reports the Weekly Uranium Spot Price Indicator, uranium trading activity, industry news, and market data. The monthly edition of the NMR, released on the last day of each month, includes TradeTech Market Values (Exchange Value, UF6 Value, Loan Rate, Conversion Value, SWU Value, and Transaction Value) and Mid- and Long-Term Uranium Price Indicators and Production Cost Indicator, as well as analysis related to price determinations, supply/demand information, and industry and financial news. TradeTech also publishes "The Nuclear Review," a monthly E-magazine dedicated to the international uranium and nuclear energy industry, and a quarterly "Uranium Market Study," which includes near- and long-term forecasts.

TradeTech has supported the uranium and nuclear fuel cycle industry for more than 50 years and is widely recognized for its expertise in trading activities and its comprehensive knowledge of the technical, economic, and political factors affecting this industry. TradeTech provides expert market consulting, has relationships with international nuclear fuel buyers and sellers, and maintains an extensive information database on these industries.

