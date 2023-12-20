Urban Drones and Swellpro Launch the FD3 Waterproof Fishing Drone - Revolutionizing Fishing Technology for Sport Enthusiasts

Urban Drones, in collaboration with SwellPro, introduces the FD3 Waterproof Fishing Drone, offering precision bait delivery, dual bait release, and an array of innovative features. Designed for passionate sport fishermen, this affordable and easy-to-use drone revolutionizes the fishing experience, enhancing accessibility and success on the water.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Drones Launches the FD3 Waterproof Fishing Drone by Swellpro. The leading fishing drone manufacturer, Revolutionizing Fishing Technology for Sport Enthusiasts

Urban Drones, North America's leader in Waterproof and Underwater Drones and SwellPro, the top waterproof drone manufacturer in the world, proudly unveil the FD3 Waterproof Fishing Drone. Designed to empower sport fishermen with cutting-edge drone technology at an affordable price, revolutionizing the fishing experience.

The FD3 Fishing Drone is not just another fishing drone model; it represents a brand-new era in fishing. Geared towards passionate sport fishermen seeking the latest advancements in fishing technology, and it offers the features requested by avid fisherman, including:

Dual Bait Release: Drop up to two 4-pound baits with pinpoint accuracy.

IP67 Waterproof: Built to withstand challenging conditions in saltwater.

Smart Slide-In Battery: User-friendly smart slide-in battery for quick swaps.

Precise GPS Positioning: Accurate GPS positioning for locating and returning to fishing spots.

Automatic Return: Peace of mind with automatic return to the takeoff location.

Corrosion-Free Components: Designed for saltwater landings with corrosion-free components.

Auto Flip Feature: Flips right side up in case of an unexpected flip on the water.

Ease of Use: One of the simplest drones to fly on the market.

Embedded Video Monitor: Advanced version includes an embedded video monitor on the waterproof remote control.

UrbanDrones.com is the official website where fishing enthusiasts can order the FD3 Waterproof Fishing Drone for a retail price of $1599 for the Basic and $1899 for the Advanced version. Being the only official Distributor in North America, UrbanDrones.com is offering free fast shipping to all customers.

To learn more about the FD3 Waterproof Fishing Drone and explore Urban Drones' extensive range of Waterproof and Underwater Drone products, visit UrbanDrones.com. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements, as Urban Drones continues to lead the way in underwater and waterproof drones.

Media Contact

Alex Rodriguez, Urban Drones, 1 9542134977, [email protected], urbandrones.com

SOURCE Urban Drones