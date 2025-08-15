Urban Hydration Celebrates Dreamworks Animation's Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie, Arriving in Theaters September 26, 2025

Urban Hydration, a leading clean beauty and wellness brand, has partnered with DreamWorks Animation's Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie to launch a joyful, limited-edition kids' haircare collection—just in time for the film's nationwide theatrical debut on September 26, 2025. Post this

Detangling Spray

Hydrating Mousse

Gentle Shampoo

Each product features plant-powered ingredients and exclusive collectible packaging inspired by Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie, designed to turn everyday haircare into a magical, memorable experience for children and caregivers.

A Sweepstakes Fit for a Dollhouse Dream

To celebrate the collaboration, Urban Hydration is launching the "Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie x Breath Of Fresh Hair Sweepstakes." The national promotion—featured across social, digital, and radio channels—gives one lucky family a chance to win a trip to San Francisco, along with additional Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie prizes.

This campaign marks an exciting new chapter in Urban Hydration's children's product line, blending clean, effective formulas with the whimsical spirit of Gabby's world.

Celebrate Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie at Fresh Fest 2025

Urban Hydration will host Fresh Fest 2025, a vibrant, family-friendly event on September 6th at Grandscape in The Colony, Texas. The event will include:

Photo ops with the Gabby costumed character

Children's activities and entertainment

Beauty and wellness activations

Giveaways and brand experiences

Fresh Fest is a celebration of Urban Hydration's mission to bring clean, inclusive, plant-powered care to families everywhere.

ABOUT URBAN HYDRATION

Urban Hydration is a Black- and woman-owned clean beauty and wellness brand bringing plant-powered hydration to every family. Its signature Hydration Boosting Complex™—a blend of aloe vera, coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamins E & A—delivers high-performance hair, skin, and body care for all textures, tones, and lifestyles. Designed to attract, penetrate, seal, and protect moisture, every product turns daily routines into moments of care and confidence.

Sold in thousands of locations nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Ulta, and Meijer, Urban Hydration pairs beauty with purpose through its clean water initiatives, which have provided millions of gallons of safe drinking water to communities worldwide. Recognized by Essence, Good Morning America, Allure, and Women's Health, the brand proves beauty can be inclusive, purposeful, and powerful—helping families everywhere feel good, look good, and do good with every purchase.

ABOUT DREAMWORKS ANIMATION'S GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE: THE MOVIE

DreamWorks Animation elevates its global smash streaming series into its first ever cinematic adventure. Gabby heads out on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby's dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera, Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it's too late.

ABOUT DREAMWORKS ANIMATION

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company's deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA's feature film heritage includes many of the world's most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022's The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have amassed more than $16 billion in global box office receipts.

Media Contact

Psyche Terry, UI Global Brands LLC, 1 469-731-5458, [email protected], urbanhydration.com

SOURCE URBAN HYDRATION