Urban League of Greater Philadelphia Announces Name Change, Regional Expansion and $150K in Student Scholarships at Signature Gala

The Urban League of Greater Philadelphia (ULGP) formally announces new name and territory expansion, now serving 4.4 million residents (up from 1.6 Million). This was announced at it's sold out Gala with Sheryl Lee Ralph and Patty Jackson honored; $150,000+ in scholarships awarded to over 30 students ($5k each), and DJ Aktive, Janet Jackson's Tour DJ and Philadelphia native, energetic live performance.
PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Urban League of Greater Philadelphia (ULGP) formally announced its new name and regional expansion at its sold-out 2025 Gala, where the organization also awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships to over 30 students. Each recipient received $5,000 to support their pursuit of higher education. The name change—from the Urban League of Philadelphia to the Urban League of Greater Philadelphia—reflects the organization's expanded reach, which now includes 10 counties across Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. ULGP's service area has grown from 1.6 million to 4.4 million residents, enabling the organization to extend its programs in workforce development, education, health equity and economic empowerment to more historically underserved communities.
"This expansion exemplifies the power and promise of the Urban League movement," said Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League. "Under Darrin Anderson's leadership, the Urban League of Greater Philadelphia is not only extending its reach but amplifying its commitment to equity, access, and opportunity. This growth is a model for how we can deepen our impact and drive systemic change in underserved communities."
"Our new name reflects more than just geography—it represents a deeper commitment to meet people where they are and to build bridges to where they want to go," said Darrin Anderson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Philadelphia.
ULGP plans to open a new satellite office in New Jersey and will launch a Well-being Center in West Philadelphia later this year. These efforts are designed to meet daily community needs, offer wellness services, and strengthen cross-county partnerships. The expanded service area now includes Atlantic, Bucks, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Delaware, Gloucester, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and Salem counties.
In late May, The Gala, ULGP's annual signature fundraiser, brought together civic, business and community leaders for a high-energy evening focused on economic equity and empowerment. The event honored two cultural icons: Philadelphia radio legend Patty Jackson, who accepted her award in person, and Emmy Award-winning actress and activist Sheryl Lee Ralph, who shared a heartfelt video message. Her husband, Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, attended in person and accepted the award on her behalf. DJ Aktive, Janet Jackson's tour DJ and a Philadelphia native, energized the crowd with a live performance.
The 2025 Gala was made possible through the generous support of sponsors including PECO (Premier Sponsor), CSL, Independence Blue Cross, Bank of America, Comcast Corporation, Aramark, Venerable, Pennsylvania Health and Wellness, Cigna, Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, JP Morgan Chase, Giant, Thomas Jefferson Health Plans, the African American Museum in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.
The Urban League of Greater Philadelphia's mission is to help Black-Americans and others in historically underserved and marginalized communities achieve their highest level of social parity, economic self- reliance, power, and civil rights. Urban League of Philadelphia promotes economic empowerment through youth education and job training, housing and community development, workforce development and reentry, entrepreneurship, health equity, and quality of life.
