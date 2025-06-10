Urban League of Greater Philadelphia Announces Name Change, Regional Expansion and $150K in Student Scholarships at Signature Gala

"Our new name reflects more than just geography—it represents a deeper commitment to meet people where they are and to build bridges to where they want to go," said Darrin Anderson, CEO of the Urban League of Greater Philadelphia. Post this

"Our new name reflects more than just geography—it represents a deeper commitment to meet people where they are and to build bridges to where they want to go," said Darrin Anderson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Philadelphia.

ULGP plans to open a new satellite office in New Jersey and will launch a Well-being Center in West Philadelphia later this year. These efforts are designed to meet daily community needs, offer wellness services, and strengthen cross-county partnerships. The expanded service area now includes Atlantic, Bucks, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Delaware, Gloucester, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and Salem counties.

In late May, The Gala, ULGP's annual signature fundraiser, brought together civic, business and community leaders for a high-energy evening focused on economic equity and empowerment. The event honored two cultural icons: Philadelphia radio legend Patty Jackson, who accepted her award in person, and Emmy Award-winning actress and activist Sheryl Lee Ralph, who shared a heartfelt video message. Her husband, Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, attended in person and accepted the award on her behalf. DJ Aktive, Janet Jackson's tour DJ and a Philadelphia native, energized the crowd with a live performance.

The 2025 Gala was made possible through the generous support of sponsors including PECO (Premier Sponsor), CSL, Independence Blue Cross, Bank of America, Comcast Corporation, Aramark, Venerable, Pennsylvania Health and Wellness, Cigna, Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, JP Morgan Chase, Giant, Thomas Jefferson Health Plans, the African American Museum in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

The Urban League of Greater Philadelphia's mission is to help Black-Americans and others in historically underserved and marginalized communities achieve their highest level of social parity, economic self- reliance, power, and civil rights. Urban League of Philadelphia promotes economic empowerment through youth education and job training, housing and community development, workforce development and reentry, entrepreneurship, health equity, and quality of life.

