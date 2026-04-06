Urban Talent Management Expands to Phoenix, Arizona, Bringing Nearly Three Decades of Talent Industry Leadership to the Southwest's Fast-Growing Market

The Utah-founded modeling and acting agency opens its Phoenix office at 1990 W Camelback Rd. on April 14, 2026, offering talent representation and development to Arizona's aspiring models, actors, voiceover artists, and commercial talent.

PHOENIX, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Urban Talent Management, one of the Western United States' most established full-service modeling and acting agencies, today announced the grand opening of its Phoenix, Arizona location on April 14, 2026. The new office, located at 1990 W Camelback Rd. Suite 101A, Phoenix, AZ 85015, marks the agency's expansion into its fifth state, extending its reach across Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, and now Arizona.

Founded in Salt Lake City in 1997 by industry veterans Tina Bullen and Bret Udy, Urban Talent Management has spent nearly three decades launching the careers of models, actors, voiceover artists, fitness talent, dancers, musicians, and extreme athletes. With talent pools serving Utah, Nevada, Colorado, and Idaho, the agency has built a legacy as one of the most established full-service talent agencies in the Mountain West.

Urban Talent Management operates on a strict commission-only model, the same standard used by the world's leading agencies. Representation is completely free; the agency earns a 15% commission only when talent is booked and paid for their work. The agency places talent in print, runway, television, film, commercial, industrial, voiceover, and live promotional work for brands, production companies, and event clients across the country.

"Phoenix is currently one of the most dynamic talent markets in the country," said Tina Bullen, Co-Founder and President of Urban Talent Management. "The commercial production sector, the film industry, and the live events market in Arizona have been growing for years, and there are extraordinary talent here that have never had access to professional representation and opportunities. We've spent nearly 30 years in Salt Lake City and our other markets building talent careers from the ground up. We're excited to do the same for Phoenix."

The Phoenix office will offer the same full-service representation that has defined Urban Talent Management's track record across its existing markets. A dedicated team of experienced bookers, collectively bringing over 50 years of industry expertise, will provide talent with casting coordination, audition placement, booking management, contract negotiation, and ongoing career development. The agency's talent pools span ages 5–100 and include representation for beginners through working professionals.

The Phoenix expansion also extends the reach of Urban Talent Management's sister company, Style Incorporated, a professional development company that offers training and portfolio services for talent who choose to invest in building their skills. Style Incorporated's program includes master intensive workshops, individual and group training sessions, professional portfolio shoots, and hosted digital portfolio pages, among other materials. These resources are designed to bridge the gap between raw potential and professional readiness in a competitive industry. The curriculum is informed directly by Urban Talent Management's 28+ years of client relationships and booking experience, giving enrolled talent a development pathway built around what the market actually demands.

Aspiring models, actors, and talent in the Phoenix metropolitan area are encouraged to visit www.urbantalent.com to learn more about representation and to submit an application. The Phoenix office is located at 1990 W Camelback Rd., Suite 101A, Phoenix, AZ 85015, and will begin accepting new face talent appointments on April 14, 2026.

About Urban Talent Management:

Urban Talent Management is a full-service modeling and acting agency founded in 1997 in Salt Lake City, Utah. With offices in Utah, Nevada, Colorado, and now Arizona, the agency represents models, actors, voiceover artists, fitness talent, dancers, musicians, and extreme athletes for print, runway, television, film, commercial, industrial, live promotional, and event work. Urban Talent Management operates on a commission-only model; representation is always free. The agency holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has placed talent with clients across the United States for nearly three decades. For more information, visit urbantalent.com.

Media Contact:

Jordyn Bennett

Marketing Director, Urban Talent Management

[email protected]

801-539-0800

www.urbantalent.com

Media Contact

Jordyn Bennett, Urban Talent Management, 1 801-539-0800, [email protected], www.urbantalent.com

SOURCE Urban Talent Management