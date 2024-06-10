Urbana High School Students Visit Orases for Career Exploration

"We are deeply committed to education and innovation, and we're excited to nurture the next generation of software developers." - Nick Damoulakis, CEO, Orases Post this

"We're thrilled to have collaborated with Urbana High School, offering students a glimpse into the tech sector," said Nick Damoulakis, CEO of Orases. "We are deeply committed to education and innovation, and we're excited to nurture the next generation of software developers."

This initiative aligns with Orases' ongoing dedication to community involvement and educational empowerment in the tech sector. Through partnerships like this with UHS, Orases aims to inspire and equip the future innovators, programmers, and leaders in technology.

"During their visit, these students, who are still exploring their future paths, heard the inspiring stories of people at Orases," said Tonya Chubb, FCPS Career Coach with Urbana High School. "Most importantly, Orases showcased incredible accessibility and diversity, proving that you don't have to fit into a box—the possibilities are endless. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to coach these incredible UHS students, and I want to thank our partners for making this possible."

For more information about Orases, its services, and its commitment to giving back, visit the company's community involvement page: https://orases.com/community/

Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Maryland. Founded in 2000, we have become a trusted provider of custom software, website, and application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to our client partners.

Julie Cimbalista, Marketing Specialist, Orases, 410.871.8335

