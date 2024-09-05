URC and the Custom Installation Industry Celebrate A Decade of Unsurpassed Awards

"With URC's superior products and systems, our dealers continue to surprise and delight us with creative installations in diverse environments," said Mr. Chang K. Park, URC's Founder and CEO. Post this

Entries for the 2024 competition showcase unique smart residential and commercial installations featuring creative system design, innovative product use cases, distinctive environments, and advanced implementations. Entries include inspiring environments and large installations with URC's Total Control® controlling hundreds of smart home and commercial devices.

Home and business owners rave about the benefits of these breakthrough automated systems. "This system has let us to be more productive on a daily basis by being able to quickly and easily setup and adjust based on our needs," stated a commercial customer. He continued, "being able to quickly go from testing of a system to monitoring an account for service and back has been extremely helpful."

"With URC's superior products and systems, our dealers continue to surprise and delight us with creative installations in diverse environments," said Mr. Chang K. Park, URC's Founder and CEO. "URC's ability to deliver reliable products, on-time and on-budget, has helped replace systems from other control brands with our Total Control system. Our dealers are growing their businesses, impressing clients, and inspiring new products and integrations."

This year's entries include prior winners, like JL Entertainment Designs, Hemag Inc., Automation Sensations, Nard's Entertainment, Audio Wizard, Certified Sounds LLC, AAA Electronic Services, and Allstar Systems who consistently excel, as well as dealers new to the competition like BenchMark AV. The categories were so competitive, it challenged our ability to select winners.

For only the second time, a Chairman's Award of Excellence has been awarded for consistent, extensive superior performance in residential and commercial installations.

Winners of the 2024 URC Unsurpassed Awards include the following URC dealers:

JL Entertainment Designs Wins The Chairman's Award

JL Entertainment Designs (Exton, PA) https://www.jlentertainmentdesigns.com/

With multiple Unsurpassed Awards, JL Entertainment Designs, owned by Joe and Michelle Lusi, have consistently impressed with unique automation system designs. Their installations span diverse residential and commercial environments and showcase unique applications of URC's Total Control technology. This year, JL Entertainment Designs shared 3 installations that included an automated office space with advanced network/Wi-Fi, window shades, landscape lighting, and entertainment systems. This installation unified a conference room, 2 lounges, 2 offices, and an outdoor space into a single system with one touch or voice control. Another client offered a unique challenge in integrating and automating a large resort on the New Jersey shore. This installation created a single automation system that features 5-zone high-definition audio across all of the resort's common areas like the lobby, drive-up area, outdoor dining area, pool area, restaurant, and rooftop deck. The entire system is easily controlled by URC's mobile app and touch screens. Finally, JL Entertainment Designs created a whole home system in a waterfront community that included network/Wi-Fi, window drapery, landscape lighting, and 7 TVs, plus an outdoor TV lift. Every item installed is controlled with URC's Total Control system. For this diversity of design and uncompromising installation success, we are pleased to award the Chairman's Award to JL Entertainment Designs.

Audio Wizard AV Wins Gold for The Best Residential Installation - USA

Audio Wizard AV (Draper, UT) https://www.audiowizardav.com/

As a power brand in the Rockies, Audio Wizard AV created a comprehensive automation system in a stunning mountain estate. With highly customized user interface displays, Dustin Reese and his team, created a fully integrated system that is simple and intuitive. In addition to the open concept family spaces, this mountain retreat features a two-story, full-sized basketball court that doubles as a pickleball court. High-definition audio is pumped throughout the interior of the home via URC's HDA-8100 and HDA-4100 amps, including the sports court, and integrated via Total Control in all of the meticulously manicured outdoor spaces. Audio Wizard AV's incredible design IQ is as compelling as it's social media presence, so check out Dustin and his team in action. Congratulations to Audio Wizard AV for this powerful system perfectly matched with the dynamic mountain views.

Nard's Entertainment Wins Best Commercial Installation – USA

Nard's Entertainment (Washington D.C. Metro) https://www.nardsentertainment.com/

Over the years, John Carroll and the team at Nard's Entertainment has delivered some incredible commercial installations. In this year's competition, John partnered with Carr Properties for another urban oasis installation. Rising out of the Bullfinch Crossing section

of downtown Boston, One Congress is a one-million-square-foot, trophy office tower offering

transformative experiences. This property continues our tour of architecturally stunning properties created by Carr, headquartered in Washington, DC. Offering extensive retail, vibrant net-zero pedestrian spaces, and towering 600 feet tall, this iconic building reconnects downtown Boston neighborhoods and propels a heavily transit-served site into a 21st-century global center. Totaling 43 stories, One Congress features breathtaking and unparalleled 360-degree views of The Charles River, Boston Harbor, North End, Financial District, and Back Bay. With numerous subsystems and countless staff and consumer interactions, Carroll knew that a single, unified, simple-to-operate control system was needed. With thoughtful design, Carroll leveraged URC's Total Control® to seamlessly blend control and automation across both interior and exterior environments. This system featured most of the key players from URC's portfolio including intuitive user interfaces, system controllers and High-Definition Audio (HDA) which plays a critical role across amenities and conference environments. With style and functionality critical, Carroll used several URC MRX-30 system controllers and 20 URC touch screens and handheld remotes including the TDC-9100, with its 10-inch touch screen and the TKP-8600 featuring an 8-inch in-wall touch screen and industry-leading voice control. For this massive integration and consistently delivering for clients, we congratulate Nard's Entertainment for another Gold Unsurpassed Award.

Automation Sensation Wins Most Unique Installation - USA

Automation Sensation (Pompano Beach, FL) https://automationsensation.net/

Neil Lorick and the team at Automation Sensation is a returning champion with another incredible, design-forward entry from South Florida. This 8,000 square foot luxury residence in Miami includes 9 bedrooms, a gym, staff room, home theater room, 2 master bedrooms, and a water front space to accommodate a 120 ft yacht. Lorick and team used URC's Total Control to integrate several subsystems and devices including 40 Lutron lighting RA3 dimmers, 10 Lutron KP and controlling the pool system. With entertainment a priority, this installation featured URC's HDA (High-Definition Audio) for incredible audio distribution and integration with Lutron lights and shades to set a dramatic stage for epic entertainment. Additionally, several streaming sources and devices were integrated to deliver studio-quality sound throughout the home including blending seamlessly the indoor and outdoor spaces. The system, controlled by URC's Total Control, blends a variety of sub-systems prompted the homeowner to state that "this automation system is defiantly sensational." Congratulations to Neil and his team for unsurpassed design and automation!

IDES Wins Best International Installation

IDES (Edinburgh, Scotland) https://www.ides.co.uk/

Via AWE, https://www.awe-europe.com/, URC's European Distributor, comes another truly immersive experience from IDES. With over 30 years of experience designing incredible environments, IDES continues to surprise and delight with highly customized home and business automation systems. Stephen Kerr and his team were hired by a homeowner to a structure built in the 1800s and demolished. This full renovation, envisioned by the homeowners, included an inspiring automation system in sharp contrast to the home's origins. While retaining the home's original character, Stephen and team carefully crafted a system behind the scenes but front and center in the modern lifestyle of the owners. With extensive integrations, a URC Total Control system provided control and automation over all the various electronic systems and throughout all of the subsystems including KNX lighting and heating, Blusound audio streaming, video matrix by Blustream, SKY Q, Roku, NAD amplification, Bowers & Wilkins speakers, Sony TVs, Doorbird entry phone, and HIK CCTV. The homeowner boasted, "The design showed us functions and capabilities we would never have thought of but have now become "must haves" for the family's daily living. We loved how the latest 21st century technology has been integrated so sensitively into a 19th century house (l know this has not been a simple task). IDES flexibility and "can do" attitude to work around those constraints and deliver working technology from day one was incredible."

The complete list of award-winning installations includes:

Chairman's Award Of Excellence – JL Entertainment Designs (PA)

Best Residential Installation - USA - Gold: Audio Wizard AV (UT), Silver: Hemag, Inc (FL), Bronze: Certified Sounds LLC (HI)

Best Commercial Installation - USA - Gold: Nard's Entertainment (VA), Silver: Allstar Systems (NY), Bronze: AAA Electronic Services (NY)

Most Unique Installation - USA - Gold: Automation Sensations (FL), Silver: Allstar Systems (NY), Bronze: Audio Wizard AV (UT)

Best International Installation - Gold: IDES (UK), Silver: BenchMark AV (CA)

Winners receive awards and publicity ranging from physical, crystal awards to digital/social campaigns and badges to feature in press releases and publications.

