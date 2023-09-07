URC and the Custom Installation Industry Celebrate the 9th Annual Unsurpassed Awards

"URC's ability to deliver reliable products, on-time and on-budget, has helped replace systems from other control brands with our Total Control system. Our dealers are growing their businesses, impressing clients and inspiring new products and integrations." Mr. Chang K. Park, URC's Founder and CEO Tweet this

Entries for the 2023 competition showcase unique smart residential and commercial installations featuring creative system design, innovative product use cases, distinctive environments, and advanced implementations. Entries include inspiring environments and large installations with URC's Total Control® controlling hundreds of smart home and commercial devices.

Home and business owners rave about the benefits of these breakthrough automated systems. "This system has let us to be more productive on a daily basis by being able to quickly and easily setup and adjust based on our needs," stated a commercial customer. He continued, "being able to quickly go from testing of a system to monitoring an account for service and back has been extremely helpful."

"With URC's superior products and systems, our dealers continue to surprise and delight us with creative installations in diverse environments," said Mr. Chang K. Park, URC's Founder and CEO. "URC's ability to deliver reliable products, on-time and on-budget, has helped replace systems from other control brands with our Total Control system. Our dealers are growing their businesses, impressing clients and inspiring new products and integrations."

This year's entries include prior winners, like Hemag, Automation Sensations, Potters Home Digital, C.A.V.E.S., Hidden Home Technology, and Elite Audio, who consistently excel, as well as dealers new to the competition like Custom Integration Solutions and Certified Sounds, LLC. The categories were so competitive, it challenged our ability to select winners.

Winners of the 2023 URC's Unsurpassed Awards include the following URC dealers:

Custom Integrated Solutions Wins Best Residential Installation – USA

Custom Integrated Solutions (Youngstown, OH) http://www.cisohio.com/ A first-time winner takes the top prize for an incredible residential installation. Located in Eastern Ohio, Brian Williams and the CIS team created a truly integrated, smart home compound with multiple buildings and sub-systems all running off URC's Total Control. The installation boasts numerous user interfaces like 8 TKP-8600 in-wall touch screens with voice control, 5 TRC-1480 handheld remotes with voice control, and 2 new TDC-5100 touch screens with hard buttons. Williams installed a massive, 30-zone HDA (High-Definition Audio) system with 14 amplifiers and combined with an Autonomic MMS-Se 5 Music Streams streamer and numerous Paradigm speakers bringing concert-quality sound throughout the guest house, poolside, lakeside, and throughout the primary home. With easy integration, Total Control seamlessly combines Lutron HomeWorks QSX and nearly 100 lighting fixtures, dimmers, and switches to deliver dramatic settings. Completing the installation with 12 large screen LG and Samsung TVs, 2 Ring Video Doorbell Elites, 27 Custom Cut Out Acoustic Graphix panels and a Sennheiser EW 100 G4 Wireless Handheld Microphone, this estate boasts one-of-a-kind spaces ready for primetime entertainment events or political rallies. Congratulations to Brian and his team for this incredible example of the CI Industry's residential best-in-class.

Elite Audio Wins Best Commercial Installation – USA

Elite Audio (Lexington, SC) http://www.scaudio.com/ Brantley Waites and the team at Elite Audio partnered architect Wes Taylor of LTC Associates, Inc., designed an amazing commercial project for Lefkowitz Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics. The client requested premiere audio distribution incorporating several streaming sources and an easy-to-use audio video system to increase patient comfort. The massive system consisted of 15,826 feet of cables and required 67 hours to complete. The result included 32 audio zones, 17 Autonomic AU-MMS-1E music streamers, a noise masking system and 15 Samsung TVs. This system is integrated seamlessly into URC's Total Control® with 5 HDA-8100s, 2 URC HDA-SW5s, 15 TRC-820 handheld remotes, and 10 TRC-7600 touch screens. According to Waites, "URC's Total Control was the right solution with user-friendly operation, a highly reliable system and budget-friendly operation for our client." And, the client raved, "From project start to finish, Brantley and his team were exceptional in every way possible. I could not be happier with the system and service they have provided. I asked for a very complex and versatile system, and they delivered."

Automation Sensation Wins Most Unique Installation - USA

Automation Sensation (Pompano Beach, FL) https://automationsensation.net/ Neil Lorick and the team at Automation Sensation is a returning champion with an incredible design-forward entry from South Florida. This upscale home features URC's HDA (High-Definition Audio) for incredible audio distribution and extensive Lutron lights and shades to set a dramatic stage for epic entertainment. Integrating with several streaming sources and devices, the audio system delivers studio quality sound throughout the home including blending seamlessly the indoor and outdoor spaces. The system, controlled by URC's Total Control, blends a variety of sub-systems prompted the homeowner to state that "this automation system is defiantly sensational." Congratulations to Neil and his team for unsurpassed design and automation!

Potters Home Digital Wins Best International Installation

Potters Home Digital (Tenterden, Kent, England) https://www.home-digital.com/ Via AWE https://www.awe-europe.com/, URC's European Distributor, comes another truly immersive experience from Potters Home Digital. In fact, Gavin Baker and his team are Back-to-back winners! Working with a local property management partner, Baker designed an upgrade from a previous automation system to URC's Total Control. Originally, the conversion was based on an inability to secure product from another control brand, but, once the homeowner experienced Total Control, the project expanded in scale, functionality, and integration. The home boasts 17 touch screens (12 TKP-9600, 5 TKP-8600), 8 handheld remotes (7 TRC-1480 and 1 new TDC-5100), 18 audio zones distributed via URC's HDA (High-Definition Audio), 8 video zones, gate entry, security camera integration, HVAC integration, and extensive Lutron Lighting. The video experience includes Apple TV integration, video intercom, and quick functions specific to each room as well as whole home control of elements such as lighting, HVAC, and security. The URC automation system interfaces throughout the 5-floor, upscale home offering uniformity and ease-of-use for the homeowner. The house manager boasted, "The new system is great, it's easy to use and so much clearer than our previous system. The team at Potters have done an amazing job and the new equipment looks great. We hadn't heard of URC before, as we only had a history with , but now we have seen it, it looks much better."

The complete list of award-winning installations includes:

Best Residential Installation - USA

Gold: Custom Integration Solutions (OH)

Silver: Hemag, Inc (FL)

Bronze: Elite Audio Video Solutions (AL)

Most Unique Installation - USA

Gold: Automation Sensations (FL)

Silver: Certified Sounds, LLC (HI)

Best Commercial Installation - USA

Gold: Elite Audio (SC)

Silver: C.A.V.E.S. (OH)

Bronze: Quality TV (FL)

Best International Installation

Gold: Potters Home Digital (UK)

Silver: Hidden Home Technology (UK)

Winners receive awards and publicity ranging from crystal awards to digital/social campaigns and badges to feature in press releases and publications.

