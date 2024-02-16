URC Automation Launches AI-Powered Virtual Assistant To Drive Growth

"Integrating advanced technology, like AI, is a strategic imperative which URC has been developing including launching a Virtual Smart Home experience in 2022 leveraging ultra-realistic, Virtual Reality," stated Ron Pence, URC's Marketing Lead. Post this

To continue to elevate service to its dealer community, URC researched channels and tools to drive efficiency and effectiveness.

In a recent study, URC dealers identified its Dealer Portal as the most valuable resource to speed installations (81% of respondents ranked #1). In fact, URC's Dealer Portal receives millions of visits each year.

Additionally, URC dealers recognized innovative products (73% of respondents ranked #1) among the top reasons for loyalty along with technical support and training.

Considering these insights, URC created a propriety, AI-generated Virtual Assistant as a step to deliver valuable dealer solutions.

URC's Virtual Assistant provides dealers with answers to a vast range of technical questions by quickly sourcing information from URC's extensive technical library, proprietary user guides, partner manuals, videos and product documents. This AI technology continues to learn and update with the latest answers based on these areas of information. Should users need additional assistance, the URC Virtual Assistant will provide a link to start a technical support ticket.

This new feature expands industry-leading products and technical support tools to URC's domestic and international dealer and distributor communities…around the clock and around the globe.

A soft launch or beta version was launched on Wednesday, December 20th. This phase began the process of answering questions based on existing sources, like manual and guides. Early reviews were positive with URC's award-winning technical support team helping to guide the tool and identify areas in need for further development. Early response was positive with hundreds of interactions aiding in the development of content.

Based on today's launch announcement, URC is releasing this tool more broadly to existing and future dealers. And the timing couldn't be better. A recent round of AI enhancement was just completed which updated the available information to make answers more robust and accurate. While the Virtual Assistant will continuously evolve and improve, the current solution is a game-changer for URC dealers in need of 24/7 answers to technical questions. Again, this tool is part of a broader plan to enhance customer experience, or CX, designed to aid dealers in business development and efficiencies.

"Integrating advanced technology, like AI, is a strategic imperative which URC has been developing over the past few years including launching a Virtual Smart Home experience in 2022 (https://www.urc-automation.com/urc-launches-virtual-smart-home-experience/) leveraging ultra-realistic, Virtual Reality," stated Ron Pence, URC's Marketing Lead. He continued, "Creating tools and support for our dealer community is the first phase of a broader plan to leverage advanced intelligence to accelerate innovation across the business model accelerating marketplace growth and acquisition."

