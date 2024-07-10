URC Launches an AI-Powered Virtual Assistant for Consumers

With this latest phase, Ron Pence, URC's Marketing Lead, stated that "Creating engagement tools to drive consumer preference helps drive business to our dealer community while accelerating advanced intelligence innovation across URC's business model." Post this

URC researched extensively prior to the launch. Some of the findings that infused the development strategy include:

1.4 billion people actively use messaging apps. In fact, chatbots experienced a remarkable 92% increase in usage since 2019.

87.2% of consumers rate their interactions with bots as either neutral or positive. 62% of respondents prefer engaging with customer service digital assistants rather than waiting for human agents.

In 2022, 88% of users engaged in at least one conversation with a chatbot.

Only 9% of consumers oppose companies using bots.

40% of millennials engage with digital assistants daily.

73% of buyers expect websites to feature digital assistants for convenient interactions.

Bots contribute to 39% of all chats between businesses and consumers.

In February, URC launched a Virtual Assistant to aid dealers with answers to a vast range of technical questions by quickly sourcing information from URC's extensive technical library, proprietary user guides, partner manuals, videos and product documents. This AI technology continued to learn and update with the latest answers. This expanded industry-leading products and technical support tools to URC's domestic and international dealer and distributor communities…around the clock and around the globe.

Based on today's launch announcement, URC is releasing a similar tool to aid consumers in addressing questions about residential and commercial automation solutions. And the timing couldn't be better. While the Virtual Assistant will continuously evolve and improve, the current solution is a game-changer for consumers in need of 24/7 answers to question. This tool is part of a broader plan to enhance consumer understanding of automation, enhance the user experience, and drive awareness and preference for URC products.

"Integrating advanced technology, like AI, is a strategic imperative which URC has been developing over the past few years including launching a Virtual Smart Home experience in 2022 (https://www.urc-automation.com/urc-launches-virtual-smart-home-experience/) leveraging ultra-realistic, Virtual Reality," stated Ron Pence, URC's Marketing Lead. With this latest phase, Pence shared that "Creating engagement tools to drive consumer preference helps drive business to our dealer community while accelerating advanced intelligence innovation across URC's business model."

ABOUT URC

Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total ControlÒ and Complete ControlÒ. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touch screens, handheld remotes, keypads, and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa, Apple TV, and Comcast Xfinity. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals.

