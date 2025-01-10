URC's CEO Charts Strategy to Lead Automation Transformation

"As we plan URC's future, our focus continues to be squarely on engaging end-users and aiding our dealers in growing and evolving their businesses in the changing market," Chang K. Park said. Post this

Park shared his business principles for 2025 to drive growth within the residential and commercial automation sector.

User-Inspired Design: Products built on research that deliver sleek design which features comfortable hand-feel, easy operation, right-sized digital or/and physical keys, engaging UI graphic design, and extensive user customization.

Valuable Variety: Operating systems, like Total Control, designed for whole home and office systems to fit user environments.

Complete Solutions: Sold through a community of certified dealers, URC continues to concept and launch new platforms, like amplified audio distribution in HDA (High-Definition Audio), upscale URC Lighting and solutions with best-in-class partner brands.

Advanced Experiences: Voice Control and simple, one-touch user interaction continue to be the innovation priority for URC with new products planned for release.

Reliable Partnerships: With hundreds of integrations, URC partners with leading global brands, like Amazon, Apple, Carrier, Comcast, Google, Legrand, Sonos and more, to deliver single-point system access to smart residential and commercial systems.

Best-In-Class Marketing and Communication: URC continues to innovate around marketing tools to deliver targeted messages to consumers and dealers using tools like its virtual home experience https://urcportal.com:9000/VirtualHome/index.htm, video marketing with how-to tutorials, key influencer partnerships, social media led by LinkedIn, and digital marketing led by www.urc-automation.com.

So, what trends are impacting Park's strategic planning? As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and grow in applications, he is carefully considering how this trend and computer learning can help URC deliver elevated, affordable smart living experiences of the future. Recently, Park challenged each member of URC's leadership team to integrate AI into each department's daily functions. The results have included new features in Total Control's operating system, called Accelerator, and virtual dealer assistants on its dealer portal and public website. According to Park, this is just the beginning of transforming the control and automation industries.

Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa, Comcast Xfinity, and Apple TV. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home automation.

