URC's Total Control Automation Engine Launches Circadian Lighting Module

URC's Circadian Lighting module is designed to align indoor lighting with the body's circadian rhythm. Built on URC's Unified Module framework, it uses location-based data, sunrise and sunset times, and live weather conditions to calculate optimal color temperatures. The result is lighting that adapts to daily rhythms, like cooler tones for productivity during the day and warmer tones for rest in the evening, helping users achieve greater wellness and energy balance. By combining natural daily light patterns with live weather data, the module creates an environment that feels healthier, more natural, and more adaptive to the user's lifestyle.

The Circadian Utility module goes beyond traditional scheduling by dynamically referencing sunrise, sunset, UV index, and cloud cover to calculate optimal lighting adjustments. During the day, the system shifts toward cooler tones (higher Kelvin) to promote alertness, focus, and productivity. In the evening, it gradually transitions to warmer tones (lower Kelvin) to support relaxation and melatonin production, which can improve sleep quality.

Unlike static lighting presets, this continuous adjustment mirrors the natural outdoor cycle, allowing artificial lighting to better support human biological rhythms. The result is a more comfortable, wellness-focused environment for homeowners and commercial spaces alike. This is accomplished by warm dimming and cool brightening. The new Circadian utility reduces color temp when circadian temp is cool. Light is dimmed or cooled below 50% of the color temp. When a light is raised above 50%, the utility automatically warms the color.

This utility will launch integrating across URC's global brand partnerships including: Big Ass Fans, Colorbeam Lighting, Converging Systems in conjunction with AiSPiRE Lighting, Home Assistant, Govee Lighting, Lutron Unified, Nanoleaf Lighting, Phillips Hue, Phillips WiZ, PoeWit Lighting, and more.

Expanding the Total Control Automation Engine

The Circadian Utility module marks the first public release under URC's Total Control Automation Engine, a technology incubator dedicated to transforming automation from static control to adaptive intelligence. The Automation Engine builds on URC's pattern-recognition and AI-assisted programming infrastructure, first demonstrated through the company's award-winning Virtual Assistant, which uses generative AI to provide 24/7 dealer support.

Together, these initiatives form the foundation for URC's next phase: a series of pre-programmed, AI-generated modules designed to anticipate user behavior, improve wellness, and minimize configuration time. According to URC's internal development map, this strategy will eventually expand circadian principles into shading, occupancy sensing, and predictive scene control, building toward a comprehensive, self-learning automation platform

Core Integration with Total Control

Delivered as a core module, the Circadian Utility integrates seamlessly into URC's Total Control ecosystem. It supports all color temperature–adjustable lighting devices within Unified Lighting. System location data ensures accuracy, while installers can fine-tune parameters such as Kelvin minimums and maximums or override sunrise and sunset times for custom projects.

As with all Unified Modules, users experience a consistent interface across subsystems—whether adjusting lights, climate, or security—through URC's remotes, in-wall touch screens, tabletop controllers, or mobile apps.

Features and Dealer Advantages

Adaptive Lighting Engine – Calculates and applies color temperature shifts in real-time based on natural light conditions.

Room-Level and Fixture-Level Control – Circadian adjustments can be enabled or disabled by room or by individual fixture.

Two-Way Module Commands – Provides discrete control options, including "Get Circadian Color Temperature" for real-time monitoring.

Device Events – Supports automation triggers, such as adjusting a "Relax" or "Work" scene when circadian changes occur.

Flexible Installation – Uses location and weather services via URC's Accelerator 3 programming software; requires a URC tablet keypad (virtual or physical) for data retrieval.

Unified Automation – Circadian lighting can be tied into macros with other subsystems, such as lowering shades or shifting climate settings to create a complete experience.

Benefits for Homeowners and Businesses

For homeowners, circadian lighting creates a more natural and restful environment, supporting energy during the day and calm at night. For commercial environments such as offices, healthcare, or hospitality spaces, circadian-adjusted lighting can help increase productivity, reduce fatigue, and support overall wellness initiatives.

"Lighting has a direct impact on energy, mood, and sleep quality," said Lars Granoe, VP of Product Development at URC. "By embedding circadian rhythm intelligence into Total Control, we are giving dealers the tools to deliver environments that feel more natural, healthier, and smarter. This isn't just about lighting automation; it's about creating spaces that work with the human body rather than against it."

The Broader Vision

URC's CEO Chang K. Park has long emphasized the company's mission to blend advanced intelligence with human-centered design. "As automation evolves, our focus remains on helping our dealer network deliver smarter, wellness-oriented environments," Park stated during the company's earlier AI announcement. "The Circadian Utility demonstrates how intelligent control can directly improve people's daily lives while making installation simpler and more profitable for our partners."

"The Circadian Utility is a clear expression of our Automation Engine philosophy," said Lars Granoe, Vice President of Product Development at URC. "We're merging intelligent automation with human-centered design—creating lighting that responds like nature itself. Dealers gain a powerful, pre-programmed solution that saves time and elevates project value, while users experience environments that adapt naturally to how they live, work, and rest."

Ron Pence, URC's Marketing Lead, added, "This launch continues the progression from AI-driven support tools, like our Inspiration Home and Virtual Assistant, into intelligent automation experiences. The Circadian Utility embodies our Automation Engine vision, creating and launching pre-programmed intelligence that learns, adapts, and creates value for both dealers and end-users. It's the next stage in evolving from control to cognition."

