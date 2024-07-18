Urgent Revelation: Psychology Originated Within Christian Theology, Not As A Secular Discipline

Many today are unaware that psychology originated within Christian theology, not as a secular discipline. Post this

Dr. Ott's fascinating book traces seven stages of mankind from original creation to eternal glorification, outlining what God reveals in Scripture about human nature. While his content is scholarly enough for a textbook, readers can rest assured that the theological principles are written and presented from the perspective of a mental healthcare provider, not intricate case studies or personality theory. According to Dr. Ott, Heinroth, Delitzsch, Nee, and Chambers will be introduced to terminal generation readers, and with Christ's return closer than ever, the need to understand human behavior has never been more urgent.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Ott said, "I was first introduced to Biblical psychology in the 1980s while earning a doctorate in psychology. My research continued during 35 years of clinical practice and culminated in 18 months of preparing the manuscript for publication in 2023. Many today are unaware that psychology originated within Christian theology, not as a secular discipline."

Dr. Don Ott is an ordained evangelist and licensed psychologist. He holds a Bachelor of Sacred Literature from Ozark Bible College in Joplin, Missouri, a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Pre-Medicine from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a Master's and Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Biola University in La Mirada, California. Dr. Ott has practiced in Russellville, Arkansas since 1987 and established Christian Psychological Resources in 1994. He is a charter member of the American Association of Christian Counselors. Since ordination in 1968, he served on seven church staffs in Arkansas, Oklahoma and California, and was adjunct professor at Mid-South Christian College in Memphis, Tennessee for 32 years. As a mental-health missionary, Dr. Ott has made over 40 trips to 14 countries on six continents and has directed Cuba Bible Institute in Havana since 2009. He specializes in Biblical psychology, Christian counseling, and marriage and family life. Dr. Ott and his wife, Johniece, have been married for 54 years. They have two daughters, three sons and six grandchildren. He enjoys fishing, swimming, photography and running. Knowing and loving God and knowing and loving people are Dr. Ott's two main priorities in life.

