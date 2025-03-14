URL Insurance Group Announces Promotion of Eight Outstanding Staff Members

"We are thrilled to recognize the hard work and dedication of these individuals. Their promotions reflect not only their personal achievements but also our organization's commitment to excellence in the insurance industry." Post this

Cleary joined URL as a Commission Specialist in 2016. Her keen understanding of financial structures and unwavering support for our agents will enhance the commissions processes.

Ashley Rowe-Shuman

Rowe-Shuman has been promoted to Contracting Manager.

Rowe-Shuman joined URL as a Contracting Specialist in 2016. Her attention to detail and strong relationship-building skills will streamline our contracting processes and improve agent experiences.

Matt Allina

Allina has been promoted to Life Markets Manager.

Allina joined URL as a Life Markets Specialist in 2004. He was the Life Markets Final Expense Manager for several years and will now use his extensive knowledge of all life insurance products to drive the growth and innovation in the Life Markets department.

Cody Wilbert

Wilbert has been promoted to Annuity Solutions Manager.

Wilbert joined URL as an Annuity Solutions Specialist in 2017. He has dedicated his career to helping agents and individuals navigate the path to safe and happy retirement with annuities. Wilbert's commitment to education and guidance will help lead the Annuity Solutions department's efforts to provide tailored solutions for insurance agents and clients.

Eric Colello

Colello has been promoted to Orion Client Services Team Lead.

Colello joined URL as a Health Plan Options Specialist in 2019. His experience and commitment to exceptional client service will enhance the Orion client's experience.

Deena Berrell

Berrell has been promoted to Health Plan Options Individual Health Team Lead.

Berrell joined URL in 2021 as a Medicare Offerings Specialist. She has worked in several roles, including agent support, appeals, claims, and program integrity. Over the past year Berrell has spearheaded individual health agent support initiatives in the Health Plan Options department, helping to expand the individual health book of business. She plans to use her user-centered designing skills to build self-service tools that will continue to support the growth of URL's agent community.

Dipen Gupta

Gupta has been promoted to Operations Developer.

Gupta joined URL in 2024 as Operations Junior Developer. He has played a key role in maintaining and upgrading URL's commission system and will help URL leverage digital tools to better serve their agents and clients.

Sydney Brown

Brown has been promoted to Annuity Solutions Specialist.

Brown joined URL in 2021 as the Receptionist. Her in-depth knowledge of annuity products will ensure that our clients receive the best advice and support.

"We are thrilled to recognize the hard work and dedication of these individuals," said Steve Clemens, President of URL Insurance Group. "Their promotions reflect not only their personal achievements but also our organization's commitment to excellence in the insurance industry. We believe in investing in our people, and these promotions will help us continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients and agents. At URL Insurance Group, we pride ourselves on being in the people business. We look forward to seeing our newly promoted team members continue to excel in their roles and contribute to our mission of providing outstanding service."

About URL Insurance Group

URL is a multi-faceted insurance products and services company, serving business owners and leaders, insurance agents, and professional advisors since 1986. They work in the lines of annuities, employee benefits, life insurance and Medicare. URL employees 44 staff, and partners with agents in all 50 states.

