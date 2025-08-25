URM Stores and Superfridge Partner to Transform In-Store Promotions Across 100+ Locations

"This partnership helps our independent grocers deliver a modern shopper experience at the point of purchase – driving conversions, increasing trial, and strengthening customer loyalty," said Mike McShane, VP of Procurement and Profit Centers for URM Stores. Post this

Superfridge's fully managed, data-driven program consistently delivers 35–57% sales lift on featured items, transforming refrigerated and frozen sections into a revenue-driving media platform inside the store. Unlike many retail media networks designed for large national chains, Superfridge's dual-temperature units with integrated video monitors are purpose-built for independent grocers, empowering them to deliver a modern, high-impact shopper experience with no incremental workload. Retailers benefit from a turnkey solution that includes equipment, dynamic video content, bi-weekly campaign refreshes, and post-campaign sales analytics – all at no out-of-pocket cost.

"We're honored to collaborate with URM and their network of independent grocers," said Tom O'Reilly, CEO of Superfridge. "As shopper expectations rise and CPG brands seek measurable results, in-store media has become essential for sustainable growth. Our platform empowers independents to offer a premium promotional environment that drives results and keeps them competitive in a rapidly evolving market."

Superfridge promotions have been shown to drive 2–3x more revenue per square foot, creating a measurable impact on sales performance. Each unit is professionally installed, merchandised, and updated every two weeks to keep content fresh, relevant, and compelling for shoppers. By combining aggregated scale with transparent reporting and seamless execution, Superfridge enables independent grocers to build stronger relationships with CPG partners and capture more brand-funded campaigns.

To learn more about Superfridge and the URM Stores' marketing agreement, email [email protected].

About URM Stores, Inc.

Founded in 1921 by a group of five independent grocery store owners, URM Stores, Inc. continues its mission to add value to the communities it serves with transparency and integrity. URM provides best-in-class service levels, on-time delivery, quality products, broad selection, competitive cost of goods, and superior services that enable its member-owners to compete effectively and grow their businesses. URM serves 132 member-owners representing 259 grocery stores across the Pacific Northwest, including 30 company-owned stores, as well as 750 restaurants, convenience stores, and other institutional customers. To learn more, visit https://www.urmstores.com.

About Superfridge

Superfridge is redefining in-store retail media. As a trusted partner to retailers and brands nationwide, its all-in-one promotional platform – powered by nearly 2,000 dual-temperature cooler units in top-performing locations – delivers immersive, high-impact advertising that converts shoppers at the point of sale. With fully managed execution and new capabilities launching in 2025, Superfridge empowers CPG brands and grocers to drive 35–57% sales lift, spark product trial, and accelerate shopper loyalty. Trusted by leading manufacturers and independent retailers alike, Superfridge transforms refrigerated and frozen aisles into revenue-generating engagement hubs. Discover more at Superfridge.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Dana Blessing, Superfridge, 1 813.384.8045, [email protected], https://www.superfridge.com/

SOURCE Superfridge