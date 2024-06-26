"Ursula, a Yosemite Bear" - The Perfect Summer Read for Families Visiting or Interested in National Parks

"Ursula, a Yosemite Bear" is more than a thrilling tale; it celebrates family values and provides topics for parents and children to discuss. From protecting the environment to the history of indigenous peoples, this book offers valuable lessons that resonate with readers of all ages. Post this

"Ursula, a Yosemite Bear" is more than just a thrilling tale; it's a book that celebrates family values and provides meaningful topics for parents and children to discuss during their travels. From the importance of protecting the environment to the history of indigenous peoples, this book offers valuable lessons that will resonate with readers of all ages.

The Yosemite stables have recognized the book's impact and now give it away to children on horseback trips. One packer praised the book, saying, "I loved reading about the adventures of Ursula. I can picture every adventure. I will share this with everyone that I can think of."

With a 5-star rating on Amazon and #1 Bestseller in Children's Books on Values, "Ursula, a Yosemite Bear" is a must-read for families heading to national parks this summer or just want to know more about our national parks. Don't miss out on this opportunity to create lasting memories with your children while exploring the wonders of nature.

"Ursula, a Yosemite Bear" is available for purchase on Amazon in paperback format. For more information about the book and the author, please visit Amazon

Media Contact

Melissa Burch, Inner Health, Inc,, 1 6179091778, [email protected] , https://melissa-burch.com/

SOURCE Inner Health, Inc,