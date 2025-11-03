Uruguayan Entrepreneur Alvaro Lopez Joins the Jury at Pitch ATX, Supporting Early-Stage Startups in Austin

Alvaro Lopez, CEO and founder of Brocsoft SAS, was invited to serve as a judge at Pitch ATX, an event held in Austin that brought together more than 120 entrepreneurs, investors, and venture capital representatives.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pitch ATX was created to support early-stage startups within Austin's thriving innovation ecosystem, one of the most dynamic in the United States. The event's mission is to connect high-potential entrepreneurs with investors, mentors, and industry leaders, helping them take their first steps toward scaling their businesses.

In this edition, Uruguayan entrepreneur Alvaro Lopez joined a distinguished panel of judges that included Riley Friedenberg, venture investor at Interlock Partners; Cherie Werner, founder and CEO of Fiesta, a community supporting startups in Austin; and Tanmay Kejriwal, CEO of Makex.app.

More than 100 startups applied to participate in the competition, and six were selected to present their projects to the jury: Neurow, Cravr, RevcoEnergy, Albatroz AI, Creator Brand Hub, and AI-Empowered Mom. The winning startup, Neurow, received a US$5,000 cash prize and one month of development support with a Brocsoft engineer, aimed at strengthening the company's early growth phase.

"At Brocsoft, we believe in the power of supporting startups from the very beginning, helping them grow faster and smarter. Participating in Pitch ATX was a great opportunity to reinforce that mission," said Lopez.

With more than 120 attendees, including entrepreneurs, investors, and venture capital fund representatives, Pitch ATX reaffirmed its position as a key meeting point for Austin's technology and startup community and will continue to create opportunities for emerging startups and investors to connect. Stay in the loop for upcoming editions at pitchatx.com.

About Brocsoft

Brocsoft is a technology company specializing in Staff Augmentation and Dedicated Development Teams, helping organizations worldwide access top-tier tech talent in record time. Founded in Uruguay, the company now operates in eight Latin American countries and has an office in Austin, Texas.

Through agile processes and a culture built on efficiency and collaboration, Brocsoft has become a trusted strategic partner for scaling development teams and executing high-impact technology projects.

