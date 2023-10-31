UrVenue Adds Director of Partnerships Position with the Hiring of Nicole Navitsky

"[Nicole] is a strong asset for the company, as we continue our global growth in 2024." Post this

"In my previous positions, I was a customer of UrVenue, and I have never seen such flexible and robust technology," Navitsky said. "It lets hoteliers not only sell and operate their experiences, but also yield prices and distribute inventory, processes that were once available only for hotel rooms and airline tickets. In partnering with other technology companies, UrVenue's goal is to streamline a hotel's tech stack, while also unlocking mutual benefits and driving innovation for the entire industry. This approach is revolutionizing the way hotels and resorts manage their guests' experiences and is what drew me to joining UrVenue."

With 16 years of experience, Navitsky brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to this role. She has successfully developed effective sales strategies, executed large-scale business partnerships, and driven international expansion at leading lifestyle and hospitality companies.

"Nicole is well versed in cultivating and maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders, partners, and key customers while providing intense support, training, and leadership to her peers," said Tracee Nalewak, UrVenue Chief Growth Officer. "She possesses remarkable interpersonal and communication skills, outstanding critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, and a history of thriving within fast-paced environments. She is a strong asset for the company, as we continue our global growth in 2024."

