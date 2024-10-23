UrVenue and UrResort Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

UrVenue and UrResort's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of these solutions. Post this

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and Vmware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI’s distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while addressing the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

“With these pre-built PMS, S&E, and POS integrations, we can unify the guest booking journey between rooms and property experiences, while boosting operational efficiencies through advanced notifications, improved connectivity, and streamlined business processes,” said Cedric Ancellin, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of UrVenue. “UrVenue and UrResort’s participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of these solutions. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help us achieve our business goals.”

About UrVenue & UrResort

UrVenue is a SaaS-based hospitality technology company that pioneered the best-in-class Venue Management System (VMS), providing innovative solutions to sell and manage experiences for independent venues such as nightclubs, dayclubs, lounges, eatertainment, brand activations, special events, and mixed-use food and beverage environments. In 2022, the company introduced the industry's first Property Experience Management System (PXMS), now known as UrResort—a sister platform specifically designed to sell, manage, and monetize experiences for hotels and resorts, all-inclusives, integrated resort casinos, and enterprise hotel organizations. Since 2011, UrVenue’s technology has been the trusted solution for organizations such as Fairmont Banff Springs, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Club Med, Circa Resort & Casino, Tao Group, Resorts World, The Venetian, Mohegan Sun, and Zouk Group. UrVenue has also been a multi-year finalist for the Skift IDEA Awards. For more information, visit http://www.urvenue.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

