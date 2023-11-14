UrVenue Announces Integration Partnership with Book4Time

Spa experiences now available within UrVenue's Itinerary Builder further unifying the guest booking journey
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UrVenue, pioneer of the hospitality industry's first Property Experience Management System (PXMS) and a Skift IDEA Awards 2023 finalist, has teamed up with Book4Time, a cloud-based spa, wellness, and leisure-activity management software company, to incorporate spa experiences into UrVenue's UV Enterprise platform. Now hotel and resort guests can seamlessly book and manage spa treatments alongside other property experiences in a singular itinerary, unifying the booking process in the pre-arrival and in-stay journey.
"If there is one thing today's hotel guests crave, it's convenience," said Tracee Nalewak, UrVenue Chief Growth Officer. "UrVenue ensures a cohesive booking journey for all non-room, experience-based inventory, from making reservations for restaurants and recreational activities (such as hikes, private tours, bike rentals, etc.) to reserving seating at nightclubs, day clubs, lounges, pools, resort beaches, sportsbooks, and more. Now through our integration with Book4Time, guests and employees can book spa treatments within our itinerary builder and manager. This functionality will enable experiential properties to drive incremental revenue by more easily upselling and cross-selling spa experiences with the rest of their non-room inventory."
UV Enterprise is a full-stack technology platform that drives commerce, manages operations, and enhances the guest experience in a single, cohesive booking journey across a hotel or resort's direct booking channels. UV Enterprise also features Guest Experience, a recently launched system capability, which includes two key products – Guest Portal and Guest Services. Guest Portal provides guests with a personalized, self-service interface for easy exploration and booking of property experiences and the ability to view and manage their digital itineraries. Guest Services enables employees (call center, concierge, front desk, etc.) to book experiences and manage itineraries on behalf of the guest. The Book4Time integration enables spa reservations and other activities and experiences to be booked in the same unified booking journey and managed within the same digital itineraries.
As a SaaS technology in the hospitality wellness industry, Book4Time is the spa platform used by international hotels, resorts, casinos, golf and private member clubs in more than 100 countries worldwide. It has been voted the most innovative company by the International Spa Association and was a finalist in the Hotel Tech Report Awards. The company has existing integration partnerships with more than 100 of the industry's leading technology providers, such as property-management, club and membership-management, and guest experience systems.
"We have watched UrVenue's growth over the past few years and are proud to be working with them to connect the end-to-end booking journey for our mutual hotel and resort customers," said Roger Sholanki, Book4Time CEO. "With this integration, their success is our success."
About UrVenue
UrVenue is a hospitality technology company that introduced the industry's first Property Experience Management System (PXMS). As a full-stack technology solution, UrVenue Enterprise enables commerce, operations, guest experience, data insights and knowledge management for venue and resort experiences and bridges the fractured booking journey with its unified booking capabilities. UrVenue was built specifically for hospitality venues including nightclubs, day clubs, restaurants, lounges, pools, resort beaches, sportsbooks, special events/shows, recreation, and more. Since 2011, UrVenue's technology has been the trusted solution for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global organizations including Fairmont Banff Springs, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Club Med, Circa Resort & Casino, Tao Group, Resorts World, The Venetian, Mohegan Sun, Paris Society, and Zouk Group. UrVenue has been a multi-year finalist for the Skift IDEA Awards. For more information, visit urvenue.com. Follow us on social: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
About Book4Time
Book4Time is the leading cloud-based spa and ancillary revenue management software for the world's top hotels and resorts, used by more Forbes 5-Star resorts than any other vendor. Book4Time manages the end-to-end guest experience for hotels, resorts and clubs in over 100 countries worldwide and is the preferred solution for some of the world's largest and most prestigious hospitality brands including Marriott, Accor, Hilton, Hyatt and Four Seasons.
Media Contact
Barbara Worcester, UrVenue, 4409305770, [email protected], http://www.urvenue.com
SOURCE UrVenue
Share this article