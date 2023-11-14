UrVenue Announces Integration Partnership with Book4Time

"We have watched UrVenue's growth over the past few years and are proud to be working with them to connect the end-to-end booking journey for our mutual hotel and resort customers. With this integration, their success is our success." Post this

UV Enterprise is a full-stack technology platform that drives commerce, manages operations, and enhances the guest experience in a single, cohesive booking journey across a hotel or resort's direct booking channels. UV Enterprise also features Guest Experience, a recently launched system capability, which includes two key products – Guest Portal and Guest Services. Guest Portal provides guests with a personalized, self-service interface for easy exploration and booking of property experiences and the ability to view and manage their digital itineraries. Guest Services enables employees (call center, concierge, front desk, etc.) to book experiences and manage itineraries on behalf of the guest. The Book4Time integration enables spa reservations and other activities and experiences to be booked in the same unified booking journey and managed within the same digital itineraries.

As a SaaS technology in the hospitality wellness industry, Book4Time is the spa platform used by international hotels, resorts, casinos, golf and private member clubs in more than 100 countries worldwide. It has been voted the most innovative company by the International Spa Association and was a finalist in the Hotel Tech Report Awards. The company has existing integration partnerships with more than 100 of the industry's leading technology providers, such as property-management, club and membership-management, and guest experience systems.

"We have watched UrVenue's growth over the past few years and are proud to be working with them to connect the end-to-end booking journey for our mutual hotel and resort customers," said Roger Sholanki, Book4Time CEO. "With this integration, their success is our success."

About UrVenue

UrVenue is a hospitality technology company that introduced the industry's first Property Experience Management System (PXMS). As a full-stack technology solution, UrVenue Enterprise enables commerce, operations, guest experience, data insights and knowledge management for venue and resort experiences and bridges the fractured booking journey with its unified booking capabilities. UrVenue was built specifically for hospitality venues including nightclubs, day clubs, restaurants, lounges, pools, resort beaches, sportsbooks, special events/shows, recreation, and more. Since 2011, UrVenue's technology has been the trusted solution for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global organizations including Fairmont Banff Springs, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Club Med, Circa Resort & Casino, Tao Group, Resorts World, The Venetian, Mohegan Sun, Paris Society, and Zouk Group. UrVenue has been a multi-year finalist for the Skift IDEA Awards. For more information, visit urvenue.com. Follow us on social: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

About Book4Time

Book4Time is the leading cloud-based spa and ancillary revenue management software for the world's top hotels and resorts, used by more Forbes 5-Star resorts than any other vendor. Book4Time manages the end-to-end guest experience for hotels, resorts and clubs in over 100 countries worldwide and is the preferred solution for some of the world's largest and most prestigious hospitality brands including Marriott, Accor, Hilton, Hyatt and Four Seasons.

