UrVenue Showcases Latest Venue Management Technology at the 2024 Bar & Restaurant Expo

Tuesday, March 19th

2PM

Bryan Bass, Chief Marketing Officer at Evening Entertainment Group

Emily Curtin, Chief Business Architect at UrVenue

Scott Hudson, Head of Global Enterprise at OpenTable

"UrVenue has been the leading lifestyle technology solution since we were founded in 2011. At the 2024 Bar & Restaurant Expo, we will connect with new bar, restaurant, and nightlife operators and communicate the successes we have had with our current clients and partners, such as OpenTable and Evening Entertainment Group," said Emily Curtin, Chief Business Architect. "Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from these clients and partners and learn their best practices."

Attendees can participate in product demonstrations and learn about:

Booking Engine: How venues can leverage the industry's most diverse and advanced booking engine for nightlife and lifestyle experiences

Unified Booking with UrVenue's Global Preferred Partnership with OpenTable: How mixed-use lifestyle venues can offer guests a single, unified booking journey for restaurant reservations and entertainment experiences

VIP Table Management: How operators manage premium inventory and leverage revenue maximizing strategies including food & beverage minimums or curated packages

Ticketing and Guest Lists: How nightclubs sell and manage general admission tickets and place people on the guest list with promoter rules

Interactive 3D Booking & Seating Maps: How venues empower guests to choose the location of their VIP table and how employees use the maps to easily seat guests when they arrive

Revenue Management: How to yield prices against changes in demand or daypart inventory on days with multiple events

Comprehensive Payment Methods: How to tailor payment options to each experience, using reservations, secured reservations, deposits, full pre-payments or custom quotes

To schedule a meeting with UrVenue, click here. To register for the 2024 Bar and Restaurant Expo, click here. For more information on UrVenue, visit http://www.urvenue.com.

About Bar & Restaurant Expo

Bar & Restaurant Expo has continued to evolve and mirror the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry. The event has been providing the specific tools that bar and restaurant owners, operators, and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hypercompetitive and dynamic industry. The Bar & Restaurant Group is a division of the Questex Hospitality Group which also produces Vibe Conference, World Tea Expo, and daily content on barandrestaurant.com and worldteanews.com.

About UrVenue

UrVenue is a full-stack hospitality booking platform, that enables commerce, operations, guest experience, data insights and knowledge management for venue and resort experiences and bridges the fractured booking journey with its unified booking capabilities. UrVenue was built specifically for hospitality venues including nightclubs, dayclubs, restaurants, lounges, pools, resort beaches, sportsbooks, special events/shows, recreation, and more. Since 2011, UrVenue's technology has been the trusted solution for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global organizations including Fairmont Banff Springs, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Club Med, Circa Resort & Casino, Tao Group, Resorts World, The Venetian, Mohegan Sun, Paris Society, and Zouk Group. UrVenue has been a multi-year finalist for the Skift IDEA Awards.

About Bryan Bass

While at the UrVenue booth, attendees are encouraged to speak with platform champion Bryan Bass, Chief Marketing Officer of Evening Entertainment Group (EEG), a premier lifestyle hospitality company operating nine brands in multiple markets including growth plans for Nashville, Las Vegas, and Scottsdale. Bass will share why he implemented this powerful platform at several locations throughout his career. Highly skilled and knowledgeable UrVenue team members will also be standing by to give live demonstrations of the technology and answer any questions.

About Scott Hudson

While perusing the UrVenue booth, be sure to also have a conversation with Scott Hudson, the Head of Global Enterprise for OpenTable. Scott can share more about how UrVenue and OpenTable are working together to deliver a robust venue management solution for bars and restaurants. Scott has been with OpenTable for more than 8 years, working across the globe to help some of the very best hospitality partners do what they do best, better.

