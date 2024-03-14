UrVenue Showcases Latest Venue Management Technology at the 2024 Bar & Restaurant Expo

The full-stack platform delivers robust commerce, operations, and guest experience capabilities for bars, restaurants, nightclubs and other lifestyle hospitality venues; Visit UrVenue in Booth 1514 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 19th and 20th
LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attendees of the 2024 Bar & Restaurant Expo will learn how to unlock incremental profit with the industry's most robust venue management system from UrVenue. The company's full-stack hospitality technology platform was purpose-built for individual lifestyle venues, including bars, lounges, nightclubs, dayclubs and mixed-use, eatertainment venues with multiple experiences. It enables operators to drive commerce, streamline operations, and enhance the guest experience.
The event expo will take place March 19th and 20th at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At UrVenue Booth #1514, attendees can converse with key industry experts about how hospitality and multi-use venues are leveraging UrVenue's technology to enhance their guest experience and operations.
Tuesday, March 19th
2PM
Bryan Bass, Chief Marketing Officer at Evening Entertainment Group
Emily Curtin, Chief Business Architect at UrVenue
Scott Hudson, Head of Global Enterprise at OpenTable
"UrVenue has been the leading lifestyle technology solution since we were founded in 2011. At the 2024 Bar & Restaurant Expo, we will connect with new bar, restaurant, and nightlife operators and communicate the successes we have had with our current clients and partners, such as OpenTable and Evening Entertainment Group," said Emily Curtin, Chief Business Architect. "Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from these clients and partners and learn their best practices."
Attendees can participate in product demonstrations and learn about:
- Booking Engine: How venues can leverage the industry's most diverse and advanced booking engine for nightlife and lifestyle experiences
- Unified Booking with UrVenue's Global Preferred Partnership with OpenTable: How mixed-use lifestyle venues can offer guests a single, unified booking journey for restaurant reservations and entertainment experiences
- VIP Table Management: How operators manage premium inventory and leverage revenue maximizing strategies including food & beverage minimums or curated packages
- Ticketing and Guest Lists: How nightclubs sell and manage general admission tickets and place people on the guest list with promoter rules
- Interactive 3D Booking & Seating Maps: How venues empower guests to choose the location of their VIP table and how employees use the maps to easily seat guests when they arrive
- Revenue Management: How to yield prices against changes in demand or daypart inventory on days with multiple events
- Comprehensive Payment Methods: How to tailor payment options to each experience, using reservations, secured reservations, deposits, full pre-payments or custom quotes
To schedule a meeting with UrVenue, click here. To register for the 2024 Bar and Restaurant Expo, click here. For more information on UrVenue, visit http://www.urvenue.com.
About Bar & Restaurant Expo
Bar & Restaurant Expo has continued to evolve and mirror the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry. The event has been providing the specific tools that bar and restaurant owners, operators, and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hypercompetitive and dynamic industry. The Bar & Restaurant Group is a division of the Questex Hospitality Group which also produces Vibe Conference, World Tea Expo, and daily content on barandrestaurant.com and worldteanews.com.
About UrVenue
UrVenue is a full-stack hospitality booking platform, that enables commerce, operations, guest experience, data insights and knowledge management for venue and resort experiences and bridges the fractured booking journey with its unified booking capabilities. UrVenue was built specifically for hospitality venues including nightclubs, dayclubs, restaurants, lounges, pools, resort beaches, sportsbooks, special events/shows, recreation, and more. Since 2011, UrVenue's technology has been the trusted solution for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global organizations including Fairmont Banff Springs, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Club Med, Circa Resort & Casino, Tao Group, Resorts World, The Venetian, Mohegan Sun, Paris Society, and Zouk Group. UrVenue has been a multi-year finalist for the Skift IDEA Awards.
About Bryan Bass
While at the UrVenue booth, attendees are encouraged to speak with platform champion Bryan Bass, Chief Marketing Officer of Evening Entertainment Group (EEG), a premier lifestyle hospitality company operating nine brands in multiple markets including growth plans for Nashville, Las Vegas, and Scottsdale. Bass will share why he implemented this powerful platform at several locations throughout his career. Highly skilled and knowledgeable UrVenue team members will also be standing by to give live demonstrations of the technology and answer any questions.
About Scott Hudson
While perusing the UrVenue booth, be sure to also have a conversation with Scott Hudson, the Head of Global Enterprise for OpenTable. Scott can share more about how UrVenue and OpenTable are working together to deliver a robust venue management solution for bars and restaurants. Scott has been with OpenTable for more than 8 years, working across the globe to help some of the very best hospitality partners do what they do best, better.
