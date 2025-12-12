AAEA members present research at ASSA

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AAEA invites media to attend their sessions at the ASSA 2026 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, PA.

On Sunday, January 4, 2026 at 10:15 am – 12:15 pm (EST) at the Marriott Philadelphia Downtown, four AAEA members will speak at the session "U.S. Agricultural Trade at a Crossroads: Navigating Protectionism, Global Competition, and Economic Integration "

Presentations in this session include (speakers are listed first):

Ending the Tomato Suspension Agreement

Andrew Schmitz, University of Florida

Sheikh Jafar Emran, University of Florida

Zhengfei Guan, University of Florida

Luis Ribera, Texas A&M University

The impending termination of the 2019 Tomato Suspension Agreement (TSA) marks a pivotal shift in U.S.–Mexico agricultural trade policy. Initially established in 1996 to resolve an antidumping dis- pute, the TSA has governed the terms of Mexican tomato imports for nearly three decades. The U.S. De- partment of Commerce announced its intention to withdraw from the agreement, effective July 1, 2025, citing ongoing concerns over unfair pricing. The termination will reinstate antidumping duties of approxi- mately 21% on most Mexican tomatoes, with far-reaching implications for the domestic market (Bredahl et al., 1987; Wu et al., 2018). This study employs an event study framework to estimate the economic consequences of ending the TSA, with a focus on U.S. tomato production, prices, government revenue, and overall welfare. While the policy shift may offer protection to U.S. growers, it also risks disrupting supply chains, reducing trade-related activity, and increasing prices for consumers. Our findings will provide in- sights into the trade-offs of protectionist policies in perishable agricultural markets.

Rethinking Trade Policy: Unlocking Market Access for U.S. Food and Agricultural Exports

Carlos Zurita, North Dakota State University

Shawn Arita, North Dakota State University

Sandro Steinbach, North Dakota State University

The Trump administration announced sweeping tariffs on all trading partners on April 2, 2025, the so-called "Liberation Day"—to pressure countries into negotiating trade agreements aimed at boosting U.S. exports and address what the administration described as unfair competition faced by American producers in global markets. At the time these measures were announced, the U.S. already had free trade agreements in force with 20 countries. In this paper, we estimate the market potential for U.S. agricultural and food manufacturing exports to each country, assuming the U.S. were to pursue a trade agreement with them. To do so, we rely on an updated version of the USITC's International Trade and Production Database for Simulation (ITPD-S), which includes annual bilateral trade flows from 1986 to 2023. We use a structural gravity framework to estimate the partial effect of tariffs and non-tariff barriers (NTB) on bilateral export flows. These estimates are then used in a universal gravity general equilibrium model to evaluate scenarios in which NTBs and tariffs are removed, either separately or together, under hypothetical trade agreements between the U.S. and other countries. The analysis considers both bilateral agreements and regional groupings. The results show the maximum potential increase in U.S. agri-food exports under each trade scenario, evaluated in both the short and long run. This study contributes to the literature by offering a straightforward and flexible approach to assessing the potential benefits of trade agreements through enhanced market access.

Potential Economic Implications of a U.S.-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement on Agriculture

Alexandra Hill, University of California-Berkeley

Amanda Countryman, Colorado State University

Tais De Menezes, Colorado State University

Chelsey Miller, Colorado State University

Despite tremendous uncertainty with U.S. trade policy in 2025, there is the potential for new trade agreements to emerge. The establishment of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has the potential to significantly reshape agricultural trade flows and economic welfare in both regions. This study employs a computable general equilibrium (CGE) modeling framework to assess the potential economic effects of eliminating tariffs on agricultural trade between the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The analysis quantifies changes in agricultural trade flows, production, import and export prices, gross domestic product, and welfare outcomes. Results indicate that while the U.S. would experience a net welfare gain of $1.9 billion, the ASEAN region would face an aggregate welfare loss of $415 million, primarily driven by terms of trade effects. Additionally, the findings reveal asymmetries in the distribution of gains and losses across ASEAN countries, with some members benefiting from increased exports to the United States, while others face competitive pressures in their domestic markets. This study provides insights regarding the economic implications of trade liberalization and the potential for deeper trade integration between the U.S. and ASEAN.

Impacts of Shifting Trade Policy on Import-Competing Sectors

Suzanne Thornsbury, University of Florida

Kimberly Morgan, University of Florida

Andrew Schmitz, University of Florida

Ephraim Muyombo, University of Florida

In sharp contrast to the overall U.S. agricultural trade balance, U.S. specialty crops have operated in an import-competing space for decades. The first negative U.S. trade balance for fruit & vegetables was recorded in 1966, and there has not been a positive trade balance for the sector since 1996 (FAO). Much of this difference is due to the seasonal and perishable nature of fresh fruits and vegetables, which limit stor- ability and shelf life. Global competitiveness of U.S. production in specialty crops has been declining (CRS, 2020), and winter imports of fresh fruit and vegetables have surged, particularly from Mexico, competing directly with specialty crop sectors in the Southeast U.S. The competitiveness of U.S. specialty crop sectors is impacted by multiple factors, including shifting global climate, technical innovation, and trade policy (see CRS, 2022; Gustafsson et al., 2022; Hammami, Guan, and Cui, 2024). For example, since fruit, vege- table, and tree nut production is highly dependent on manual labor, worker availability and affordability are often cited as a leading challenge for the competitiveness of U.S. specialty crops (U.S. House Commit- tee on Agriculture, 2023). In 2015, large and very large specialty crop farms employed 0.72 labor hours per sales dollar full-time-equivalents (FTEs) annually per $100,000 of gross cash farm income, three times higher than the number of FTEs per sales dollar employed on comparably scaled cash grain farms (Mac- Donald, Hoppe, and Newton, 2018). This paper investigates the extent to which a shift towards a more protectionist trade policy may shift the competitive landscape for US specialty crops.

If you are interested in complimentary press pass for ASSA, please contact Paityn Connolly at [email protected].

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.

Media Contact

Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, [email protected], www.aaea.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Agricultural & Applied Economics Association