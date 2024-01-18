U.S Air Force Awards Light Steering Technologies $1.25M Research Contract

AFWERX selects Light Steering Technologies, Inc. for a Small Business Innovation Research Phase 2 contract to apply novel beam steering to laser communications.
MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Light Steering Technologies, Inc., a technology startup, announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II in the amount of $1.25 million focused on compact laser communication. This contract marks a significant milestone for Light Steering Technologies, Inc., further solidifying its position as an innovative leader in the space technology sector. Under the contract terms, Light Steering Technologies, Inc. will leverage its patented beam steering and control capabilities to develop a compact, high-performance, low-cost, high-bandwidth laser communications transceiver.
Traditional laser communication terminals typically employ two moving mechanisms: a gimbal for course pointing and a fast-steering mirror for precise pointing. According to Aaron Castillo, SVP of Business Development & Program Management at Light Steering Technologies, Inc., "Multi-Axis Scanner™ pointing technology can integrate both the gimbal and fast-steering mirror into a single component, this greatly simplifying the laser communication terminal's complexity, size, while also significantly improving performance."
About the Light Steering Technologies, Inc
Light Steering Technologies, Inc. (LST) is a leading edge provider of beam steering solutions. Our groundbreaking beam steering technology is revolutionizing the delivery of sensor and laser systems in applications such as imaging systems, laser communications, directed energy, and industrial applications.
About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.
About AFWERX
As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 new contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.
