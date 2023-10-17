US Air Force Veteran Celebrates Grand Opening and Business Anniversary with Event to Give Back to Las Vegas Veterans and Community

This Saturday, Veteran-centric JDog Junk Removal & Hauling will be celebrating their one year anniversary in business and grand opening by participating in VETFEST, where they'll have a ribbon cutting and a fundraising opportunity where proceeds go to Southern Nevada Veteran Chamber of Commerce. Tweet this

"When I found out about JDog Brands and their goal to lower the Veteran unemployment rate, I knew I would fit right in," said Kenneth. "Our goal is to have a sustainable business. We are always striving to grow our footprint in the Las Vegas valley to continue to employ Veterans and serve those around us. We are committed to offering the best junk removal services to our customers and to always maintaining 100% customer satisfaction."

JDog Junk Removal & Hauling offers a full range of junk removal services for residential and commercial properties while empowering Veterans through employment and entrepreneurship. JDog Brands, founded by Veteran Jerry Flanagan and his wife Tracy Flanagan, aims to lower the Veteran unemployment rate to less than 1%.

"Watching this location in the Las Vegas community continue to grow over the past year has been incredible," said Kevin Kopa, President of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling. "We are looking forward to seeing the success Kenneth will continue to achieve, but more importantly the active role they're establishing in the community like the event this weekend."

VETFEST Details

Time: 11:00am - 3:00pm

Date: Saturday, October 21st

Location: The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin

1825 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135

Event details: https://summerlin.com/event/vet-fest-2/

ABOUT JDOG BRANDS

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Removal & Hauling and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with over 200 JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com

