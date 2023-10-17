US Air Force Veteran Celebrates Grand Opening and Business Anniversary with Event to Give Back to Las Vegas Veterans and Community

Kenneth Martin is celebrating the one year anniversary of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling by Participating in VETFEST with Ribbon Cutting and raffle on October 21st
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kenneth Martin's career started serving those around him, and almost two decades later, he hasn't stopped. Kenneth served six years in the US Air Force as a Avionics Specialist, which included a deployment to Ali Al Salem Air Force Base in Kuwait in 2005. Today, he's celebrating one year in business with JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, the Veteran-centric home services brand.
After retiring from activity duty, Kenneth attended University of North Texas (UNT) and after graduation, worked multiple aviation contractor jobs on both civilian and military aircraft. After hearing about JDog from a fellow Veteran and co-worker, Kenneth launched his business in late 2022. This Saturday, he'll be participating in VETFEST, where he'll have a ribbon cutting and a fundraising opportunity where proceeds go to Southern Nevada Veteran Chamber of Commerce. Attendees can engage with Veteran advocacy organizations, enjoy a fun cornhole competition, food trucks, live entertainment, and more.
"When I found out about JDog Brands and their goal to lower the Veteran unemployment rate, I knew I would fit right in," said Kenneth. "Our goal is to have a sustainable business. We are always striving to grow our footprint in the Las Vegas valley to continue to employ Veterans and serve those around us. We are committed to offering the best junk removal services to our customers and to always maintaining 100% customer satisfaction."
JDog Junk Removal & Hauling offers a full range of junk removal services for residential and commercial properties while empowering Veterans through employment and entrepreneurship. JDog Brands, founded by Veteran Jerry Flanagan and his wife Tracy Flanagan, aims to lower the Veteran unemployment rate to less than 1%.
"Watching this location in the Las Vegas community continue to grow over the past year has been incredible," said Kevin Kopa, President of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling. "We are looking forward to seeing the success Kenneth will continue to achieve, but more importantly the active role they're establishing in the community like the event this weekend."
VETFEST Details
Time: 11:00am - 3:00pm
Date: Saturday, October 21st
Location: The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin
1825 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135
Event details: https://summerlin.com/event/vet-fest-2/
ABOUT JDOG BRANDS
Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Removal & Hauling and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with over 200 JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com
