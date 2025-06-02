U.S. Army Awards Picogrid $1.1M Contract to Accelerate Battlefield Integration with Legion

The U.S. Army has awarded Picogrid a $1.1 million contract to deploy Legion, a software platform that connects siloed military systems.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and LAWTON, Okla., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Army has awarded Picogrid a $1.1 million contract to deploy Legion, a software platform that connects siloed military systems.

Modern battlefields are evolving rapidly. As noted by Army Chief of Staff GEN Randy George and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll in their Letter to the Force: "Autonomous systems are becoming more lethal and less expensive. Sensors and decoys are everywhere. Dual-use technologies are continuously evolving and outpacing our processes to defeat them."

To keep pace, the Army recently launched the Army Transformation Initiative, a major effort to overhaul how the Army operates and push cutting-edge technology directly into the hands of soldiers. The goal: faster learning, quicker adaptation, and field-ready solutions that meet shifting needs. Delivering that kind of agility requires systems that can rapidly integrate across a fragmented ecosystem of military systems.

Legion is built to solve this challenge. It links data from military systems old and new—legacy systems, sensors, and weapons—and pushes it into operational tools like the Tactical Awareness Kit (TAK), the Army's primary coordination app, and other mission-critical software. Legion turns fragmented data into shared awareness, enabling faster decisions and tighter coordination across units.

"Legion breaks down the walls between systems that were never meant to work together," said Martin Slosarik, co-founder of Picogrid. "We're giving soldiers access to powerful, modular software that plugs into what they already use and extends its capabilities."

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (CERL) is the lead government partner on the project, with Program Manager David Delaney overseeing the initiative. Legion has already been field-tested with U.S. Air Force and Space Force units and employed in multiple large-scale Army exercises. This contract will accelerate its evaluation and operational use across Army units.

About Picogrid

Picogrid is a defense technology company that develops products to integrate military systems. Its next-generation hardware and software solutions connect mission-critical technologies—including sensors, drones, and digital platforms—to enhance operational effectiveness. Backed by prominent Silicon Valley investors and deployed globally, Picogrid is dedicated to advancing integrated defense solutions across land, sea, air, and space. Learn more at picogrid.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Brunet, Picogrid, 1 408-818-0870, [email protected], www.picogrid.com

SOURCE Picogrid