US Army Veteran and Military Spouse Celebrate Grand Opening of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling in Conway with Ribbon Cutting October 25

Travis and Chauntel Long launched the Veteran-centric junk removal business to give back to their community, and are now commemorating the opening with a ribbon cutting.
CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travis Long spent eight years in the US Army, a career that included deploying to Iraq as an E-4 Ammunition Specialist. Now, he and his wife, Chauntel, are focused on serving those around him in his community. On October 25th, the Longs will be hosting a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the launch of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, the Veteran-centric home services brand, in Conway.
After eight years of service in the military, Travis ventured into insurance sales before then managing a warehouse distribution center. It wasn't until he was at a networking event, that he met a fellow JDog who recommended the franchise. Travis became interested in the brand and business ownership. The Longs opened their business in May are already eager to assist those in the Conway community. The event this Saturday will be family friendly, with food and drinks available, with a fundraising goal to collect animal food and donations for the Mayflower Animal Control and the Human Society of Faulkner County.
"We have always cared about our community", said Travis. "It plays a big role in our business and how we prioritize giving back. We have been lucky enough to work with local homeless and transitional centers to whom we can donate items that Veterans will need to start over. We are incredibly proud to serve the JDog mission of bringing the Veteran unemployment rate to under 1%."
JDog Junk Removal & Hauling offers a full range of junk removal services for residential and commercial properties while empowering Veterans through employment and entrepreneurship. JDog Brands, founded by Veteran Jerry Flanagan and his wife Tracy Flanagan, aims to lower the Veteran unemployment rate to less than 1%.
"Partnering with the Long family in Arkansas, who found us through another Veteran and JDog owner, truly represents the values that built this company," said Thom Starke, President & COO of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling. "We can't wait to see them succeed and make a difference in their community—starting with the event they're hosting this weekend."
Grand Opening Event Details
Date: Saturday, October 25th
Time: 11am-2pm
Location: Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park
Prince St
Conway, AR 72034
Event Details: Bring pet food to enter in raffle
ABOUT JDOG BRANDS
Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with locations across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com
Media Contact
Cora Flanagan, JDog Brands, 1 4848022753, [email protected], https://www.jdogbrands.com
SOURCE JDog Brands
Share this article