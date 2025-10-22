US Army Veteran and Military Spouse Celebrate Grand Opening of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling in Conway with Ribbon Cutting October 25

"Partnering with the Long family in Arkansas, who found us through another Veteran and JDog owner, truly represents the values that built this company," said Thom Starke, President & COO of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling. Post this

"We have always cared about our community", said Travis. "It plays a big role in our business and how we prioritize giving back. We have been lucky enough to work with local homeless and transitional centers to whom we can donate items that Veterans will need to start over. We are incredibly proud to serve the JDog mission of bringing the Veteran unemployment rate to under 1%."

JDog Junk Removal & Hauling offers a full range of junk removal services for residential and commercial properties while empowering Veterans through employment and entrepreneurship. JDog Brands, founded by Veteran Jerry Flanagan and his wife Tracy Flanagan, aims to lower the Veteran unemployment rate to less than 1%.

"Partnering with the Long family in Arkansas, who found us through another Veteran and JDog owner, truly represents the values that built this company," said Thom Starke, President & COO of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling. "We can't wait to see them succeed and make a difference in their community—starting with the event they're hosting this weekend."

Grand Opening Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 25th

Time: 11am-2pm

Location: Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park

Prince St

Conway, AR 72034

Event Details: Bring pet food to enter in raffle

ABOUT JDOG BRANDS

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with locations across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com

Media Contact

Cora Flanagan, JDog Brands, 1 4848022753, [email protected], https://www.jdogbrands.com

SOURCE JDog Brands