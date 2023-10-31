US Army Veteran Celebrates Grand Opening of JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care in Apex with Ribbon Cutting November 3 and Mayor Jacques Gilbert in Attendance

Hal Stamper launched the Veteran-centric floor care business in July as a legacy for his children, and is now commemorating the opening with a ribbon cutting
APEX, N.C., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hal Stamper spent over two decades in the US Army, a career that included deployments in Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Now, he's focused on serving those around him with business ownership in his community. On November 3rd, Stamper will be hosting a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the launch of JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care, the Veteran-centric home services brand, in Apex.
After retiring from activity duty, Stamper built utility scale solar projects around the southeast. After hearing about JDog from a website geared towards Veterans and his son becoming interested, Stamper launched his business in July of this year. Now, he's celebrating with a ribbon cutting event. The event will be family friendly, will feature snacks by locally owned Amazing Grazing, and will have Mayor Jacques Gilbert in attendance.
"We've been in the Apex community since 2007, so when I looked into business ownership, I knew I wanted something that would benefit Veterans and serve Apex," said Stamper. "This brand has a mission and purpose behind it, and I knew that my service in the US Army gave me the tools I need to run a successful business. We're looking forward to serving those in our community and helping to lower the Veteran unemployment rate."
JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care offers a full range of floor care services for residential and commercial properties while empowering Veterans through employment and entrepreneurship. JDog Brands, founded by Veteran Jerry Flanagan and his wife Tracy Flanagan, aims to lower the Veteran unemployment rate to less than 1%.
"We have emerged as a leader in a very in-demand market, and we're ready to take full advantage of that position with the help of Veterans like Hal Stamper," said Dana Forester, president of JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care. "We are confident Hal will be the perfect fit for the JDog family and will provide a valuable service to both Veterans and homeowners in the Apex community."
Grand Opening Event Details
Date: Friday, November 3rd
Time: 11am-1:30pm
Location: Oaklyn Springs Apex
209 N. Salem Street
Apex, NC 27502
Event Details: Snacks provided by Amazing Grazing Charcuterie Boards
ABOUT JDOG BRANDS
Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with over 200 JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com
Media Contact
Cora Flanagan, JDog Brands, 1 484-802-2753, [email protected], jdogbrands.com
SOURCE JDog Brands
Share this article