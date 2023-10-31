US Army Veteran Celebrates Grand Opening of JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care in Apex with Ribbon Cutting November 3 and Mayor Jacques Gilbert in Attendance

On November 3rd, US Army Veteran Hal Stamper will be hosting a ribbon cutting event at Oaklyn Springs Apex to celebrate the launch of his new business, JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care. Post this

"We've been in the Apex community since 2007, so when I looked into business ownership, I knew I wanted something that would benefit Veterans and serve Apex," said Stamper. "This brand has a mission and purpose behind it, and I knew that my service in the US Army gave me the tools I need to run a successful business. We're looking forward to serving those in our community and helping to lower the Veteran unemployment rate."

JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care offers a full range of floor care services for residential and commercial properties while empowering Veterans through employment and entrepreneurship. JDog Brands, founded by Veteran Jerry Flanagan and his wife Tracy Flanagan, aims to lower the Veteran unemployment rate to less than 1%.

"We have emerged as a leader in a very in-demand market, and we're ready to take full advantage of that position with the help of Veterans like Hal Stamper," said Dana Forester, president of JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care. "We are confident Hal will be the perfect fit for the JDog family and will provide a valuable service to both Veterans and homeowners in the Apex community."

Grand Opening Event Details

Date: Friday, November 3rd

Time: 11am-1:30pm

Location: Oaklyn Springs Apex

209 N. Salem Street

Apex, NC 27502

Event Details: Snacks provided by Amazing Grazing Charcuterie Boards

ABOUT JDOG BRANDS

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with over 200 JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com

