U.S. Army Veteran Launches RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour League in Rochester, NY

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rochester's youth sports scene is about to get a major boost with the launch of RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour. James Bunn, a U.S. Army Veteran, served as a CNC machinist before he transitioned into entrepreneurship, founding a successful mobile gaming business. Now, he's stepping onto a new field, inspired by his military experience and a love for flag football. RISE Flag Football, designed to foster a love for the game while instilling essential life skills, is poised to become a beacon of athletic and personal development for the community's youth.
Bunn's journey to RISE Flag Football began with his military service, where he played flag football in Hawaii. Recognizing the power of team sports in fostering camaraderie and discipline, he saw an opportunity to bring this experience to the youth of Rochester. "Flag football was more than just a game for me; it was a way to build connections and character," said Bunn.
Through RISE Flag Football, Bunn aims to provide children in Rochester with a platform to be active, learn valuable life skills, and forge lasting friendships. "This league is about more than just football; it's about giving kids a positive outlet and a sense of belonging," he explained.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Flag Football League in Rochester. This league is not just about the game; it's about shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel both on and off the field," said Owner and CEO TJ Lane.
RISE Flag Football League will provide a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to discover their potential in Rochester, but is also vital to the local community. Not only will RISE provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in physical activity and promote healthier lifestyles, these leagues bring families together and foster the growth of well-rounded individuals posed to become future leaders within their community.
The league started 2024 with much to be proud of. RISE saw an exceptional year of growth and impact in 2023, marking significant milestones that underscore its commitment to youth development. The organization has seen remarkable expansion, including engaging over 25,000 enthusiastic youth and providing them a platform to learn, grow and excel both on and off the field, securing a monumental partnership with global sports brand Under Armour, and signing 75 agreements with owners in local markets across 20 states.
