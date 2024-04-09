U.S. Army Veteran Launches RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour League in Rochester, NY

"This league is about more than just football; it's about giving kids a positive outlet and a sense of belonging." Post this

Through RISE Flag Football, Bunn aims to provide children in Rochester with a platform to be active, learn valuable life skills, and forge lasting friendships. "This league is about more than just football; it's about giving kids a positive outlet and a sense of belonging," he explained.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Flag Football League in Rochester. This league is not just about the game; it's about shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel both on and off the field," said Owner and CEO TJ Lane.

RISE Flag Football League will provide a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to discover their potential in Rochester, but is also vital to the local community. Not only will RISE provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in physical activity and promote healthier lifestyles, these leagues bring families together and foster the growth of well-rounded individuals posed to become future leaders within their community.

The league started 2024 with much to be proud of. RISE saw an exceptional year of growth and impact in 2023, marking significant milestones that underscore its commitment to youth development. The organization has seen remarkable expansion, including engaging over 25,000 enthusiastic youth and providing them a platform to learn, grow and excel both on and off the field, securing a monumental partnership with global sports brand Under Armour, and signing 75 agreements with owners in local markets across 20 states.

