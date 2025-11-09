US Aviation Academy and Avelo Airlines Launch Preferred Hiring Pathway for Aspiring Pilots, Mechanics and Dispatchers

This new partnership with US Aviation Academy will provide pilots faster access to our B737 and EMB195-E2 flight decks as we prepare to grow our network across the country. Their enhanced training programs and standards align with our mission. - Capt Scott Hall, Avelo Airlines Post this

"We're thrilled to partner with Avelo Airlines to offer our students a clear and exciting path into the airline industry," said Scott Sykes, CEO of US Aviation Academy. "This program is about more than just job placement—it's about building careers with a fast-growing airline that values professionalism and excellence."

"As Avelo continues to grow, we'll need additional skilled pilots, mechanics and dispatchers," said Capt. Scott Hall, Avelo Airlines Head of Flight Operations. "This new partnership with US Aviation Academy will provide pilots faster access to our B737 and EMB195-E2 flight decks as we prepare to grow our network across the country. Their enhanced training programs and standards align with our mission."

Key features of the Avelo-US Aviation Preferred Hiring Pathway include:

Career Acceleration: Qualified students will be considered for pilot, mechanic, and dispatcher roles at Avelo Airlines.

Advanced Training Support: US Aviation Academy will offer jet transition and ATP/CTP certification options to prepare students for airline operations.

Campus Engagement: Avelo will actively recruit on US Aviation campuses and participate in joint marketing efforts.

Professional Standards: Only top-performing students who meet Avelo's rigorous standards will be eligible for interviews and potential employment.

While participation in the program does not guarantee employment, it provides a structured and supportive environment for students to pursue careers with Avelo Airlines.

This initiative is available to students at US Aviation Academy campuses across the country and complements USAA's broader mission to connect students with leading aviation employers.

About US Aviation Academy

Founded in 2006, US Aviation Academy is one of the largest Part 147 aircraft maintenance schools and Part 141 flight training academies in the United States. With multiple campuses nationwide, the Academy provides accelerated, high-quality aviation training for aspiring pilots, aircraft mechanics, and dispatchers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers Customers safe, convenient travel, everyday low fares, and a caring travel experience. Avelo stands out as the leading U.S. airline in on-time performance and reliability. The airline currently operates a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft and in 2027, will become the first U.S. airline to fly Embraer 195-E2s, with an order of up to 100 new aircraft. Today Avelo serves over 40 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, including its six bases at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL), Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Coastal North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

Media Contact

Scott Sykes, US Aviation Academy, 1 9402976418, [email protected], www.usaviationacademy.com

Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE US Aviation Academy