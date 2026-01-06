US Aviation Academy Awarded $835 Million Contract by the United States Air Force for Initial Pilot Training

"We are honored to support the United States Air Force in preparing the next generation of United States Air Force Pilots," said Mike Sykes Post this

"We are honored to support the United States Air Force in preparing the next generation of United States Air Force Pilots," said Mike Sykes, CEO of US Aviation Academy. "This contract reflects the confidence placed in our instructors, facilities, and underscores our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes across multiple campuses."

Training for United States Air Force Flight Officers will take place at US Aviation Academy's strategically located campuses:

Denton, Texas – Headquarters campus near the DFW metroplex with extensive flight operations and large technician training center.

San Marcos/New Braunfels, Texas – Central Texas location near Austin and San Antonio offering controlled and unconstrained airspace ideal for military-style training environments. The associated technician training center is in San Marcos.

Peachtree City, Georgia – Southeast hub near Atlanta with access to diverse airspace and weather conditions. Technician training center in nearby Forest Park.

In preparation for the contract, US Aviation Academy has made numerous aircraft and real-estate purchases in 2025 totaling over $30 Million, including:

50+ glass cockpit Tecnam and Cessna aircraft

Launch customer for TRU Simulation Veris AR Level 7 FTDs for the Cessna 172

22 Acres of land adjacent to the Denton Enterprise Airport, to be developed into a flagship training center

14,000 square foot hangar in Peachtree City, GA, to be completed in Q2 2026

20,000 square foot hangar/office in New Braunfels, Texas

Millions in further investment is expected throughout 2026 in these markets and others.

US Aviation Academy came under current ownership in January 2006. Over the last twenty years, it has become one of the largest professional pilot training platforms in the United States. Starting with just a couple of aircraft in a single building, US Aviation Academy now has 20 years of experience, 230 aircraft, 2,000 active students, and 260,000 square feet of buildings. The recent $835M Air Force contract award will continue to fuel growth into the next decade. US Aviation Academy expects to lead the world with innovative, effective aviation education that meets workforce demands.

US Aviation Academy is a leading aviation training organization providing professional pilot, aircraft maintenance, dispatcher, and remote pilot training across worldwide campuses. With a focus on accelerated training pathways, safety, and workforce readiness, US Aviation Academy partners with airlines, government agencies, and industry leaders to develop the next generation of aviation professionals.

