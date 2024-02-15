US Aviation Academy Establishes Mechanic Training Partnership with Delta Air Lines TechOps

US Aviation Academy to expand their A&P Mechanic training program with Delta Air Lines TechOps recruiting! Post this

Key Features of the A&P Mechanic Training Campus:

State-of-the-Art Facilities: Students will have access to classrooms and hangars equipped with the latest technology and aircraft models to facilitate real-world training experiences. Industry-Leading Curriculum: The curriculum will cover all aspects of airframe and powerplant mechanics, ensuring graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the aviation industry. Experienced Instructors: Teaching staff will include veteran aviation professionals with years of experience both in the field and in education, providing students with insights into the practical aspects of aircraft maintenance.

Advantages of the Partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with the US Aviation Academy to as they provide their A&P Mechanic training Campus in Atlanta Georgia. This collaboration is not just an investment in our future workforce but a testament to our commitment to safety, excellence, and the development of the aviation industry." expressed April Gregg, Specialist TechOps Training, Delta Air Lines.

Enhanced Employment Opportunities

Graduates will be positioned with employment opportunities within Delta Air Lines and its affiliates, addressing the critical demand for skilled mechanics in the industry. Commitment to Education: This partnership underscores Delta Air Lines and the US Aviation Academy's commitment to investing in education and professional development for aspiring aviation professionals.

Community Impact: The campus will also contribute to the local economy by creating job opportunities and fostering a skilled workforce within the Atlanta Georgia community. Our position in South Atlanta is meant to provide accessible education to the aircraft technician career.

Mike Sykes, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Aviation Academy, stated, "Joining forces with Delta Air Lines allows us to expand our mission of providing top-tier aviation education. Together, we're excited to offer a unique pathway for individuals passionate about aviation maintenance to achieve their dreams."

Enrollment and Program Details

The A&P Mechanic Training Campus in Atlanta Georgia has already started classes in January 2024 with classes starting monthly. Prospective students are encouraged to visit http://www.usaviationacademy.com for more information on enrollment criteria, program specifics, and how to apply.

For more information on the Delta Air Lines TechOps recruiting program, please visit: https://www.delta.com/us/en/careers/techops-careers

