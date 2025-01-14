US Aviation Academy Launches in Minneapolis with New Classrooms

US Aviation Academy's fourth FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) training location has launched in Minneapolis, just a few miles north of Minneapolis-Saint Paul at Anoka County-Blaine Airport.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Aviation Academy's fourth FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) training location has launched in Minneapolis, just a few miles north of Minneapolis-Saint Paul at Anoka County-Blaine Airport. This FAA Part 147 approved aircraft mechanic school hosted its first class in November 2024. Classes start using nearby space, but four large classrooms just finished construction inside US Aviation's 50,000 square foot training facility. The new, accelerate A&P program is just 8 months, compared to other programs typically lasting two years. Training includes hands-on shop time with removing, rebuilding, fabricating, troubleshooting various aircraft components, along with theory and lecture classes. US Aviation provides its students with all books, tools, and materials necessary for training. Students even get to work on Lear Jets and Boeing 747 engines! Those interested in applying can do so through the school website at USAviationAcademy.com.