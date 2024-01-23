US Aviation Academy Launches New Campus in Atlanta, Georgia

US Aviation Academy's third FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) training location has launched in Atlanta, just a few miles south of Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This FAA Part 147 approved aircraft mechanic school will host its first class in January 2024. The A&P program is 12 months, compared to other programs typically lasting two years.

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Aviation Academy's third FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) training location has launched in Atlanta, just a few miles south of Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This FAA Part 147 approved aircraft mechanic school will host its first class in January 2024. The A&P program is 12 months, compared to other programs typically lasting two years. Training includes hands-on shop time with removing, rebuilding, fabricating, troubleshooting various aircraft components, along with theory and lecture classes. US Aviation provides its students with all books, tools, and materials necessary for training. Students even get to work on Lear Jets and Boeing 747 engines! Those interested in applying can do so through the school website at USAviationAcademy.com.