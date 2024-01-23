US Aviation Academy Launches New Campus in Atlanta, Georgia

US Aviation Academy's third FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) training location has launched in Atlanta, just a few miles south of Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This FAA Part 147 approved aircraft mechanic school will host its first class in January 2024. The A&P program is 12 months, compared to other programs typically lasting two years.
ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Aviation Academy's third FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) training location has launched in Atlanta, just a few miles south of Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This FAA Part 147 approved aircraft mechanic school will host its first class in January 2024. The A&P program is 12 months, compared to other programs typically lasting two years. Training includes hands-on shop time with removing, rebuilding, fabricating, troubleshooting various aircraft components, along with theory and lecture classes. US Aviation provides its students with all books, tools, and materials necessary for training. Students even get to work on Lear Jets and Boeing 747 engines! Those interested in applying can do so through the school website at USAviationAcademy.com.
According to Oliver Wyman "Aviation executives ranked a potential mechanics' shortage MRO's No. 1 headache in Oliver Wyman's annual survey earlier this year." Industry wide, the Aviation Technical Education Council (ATEC), Boeing, and Oliver Wyman have all predicted massive labor shortages for A&P mechanics over the next decade. Airlines are already feeling the pinch, with sign-on bonuses as high as $40,000. Many local job opportunities exist at both Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the surrounding area. Graduates from US Aviation Academy can look forward to entering a prosperous aircraft maintenance technician career in just 12 months.
About US Aviation Academy
US Aviation Group came under current ownership in 2006 and has grown from a hand full of Piper Warriors and a Seneca to one of the largest Part 141 flight academies in the country with over 130 aircraft at six locations. US Aviation's growth is a product of professionalism, a commitment to safety, and excellence in training. These core values have made US Aviation Academy the choice flight training partners for colleges nationwide. In 2021 US Aviation launched its first Part 147 airframe and powerplant mechanic program which is rapidly expanding with three locations. New flight and mechanic campuses are coming soon. For more information, please visit USAviationAcademy.com.
