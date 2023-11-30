US-Based Consumer Insights Platform 'LookLook' Launches 'LuxuryVerse China' Report

"There's growing interest in native beauty brands among the women in our LuxuryVerse panel," said Malinda Sanna, CEO of LookLook. "Our latest study reveals that some of this is driven by a sense of superior price-value vs. Western brands, but the real source of appeal is in growing Chinese pride." Post this

The LuxuryVerse China study was conducted among an invite-only collective of 100 highly qualified female luxury buyers to learn how their mindset has evolved since the beginning of the year – including how she feels about living in China, how she's resuming travel and shopping, and which brands she feels most strongly about and why. Some of the findings:

Current Mindset & Priorities

There is a notable shift in priorities, with a focus on wellness and serenity. She values her freedom post-lockdowns.

Early in 2023, nearly half of the LuxuryVerse panelists prioritized a new luxury handbag. Now, less than 1 in 5. Travel is where she is spending more.

Visa issues continue to be a constraint for one-third of the panel, but many have resumed travel. Europe and Asia are top choices, with notably minimal interest in North America (highlighting safety concerns).

What's Driving Purchase Behavior

She will spend on luxury items but feels "cautious" because of the economic situation. However, half of the panel is still spending the same amount as before on luxury goods.

While her desire for luxury handbags has calmed somewhat, she is pragmatically choosing pieces that hold value (e.g. Chanel, Louis Vuitton ). Some are shifting investments from handbags to watches and jewelry (e.g. Rolex, Van Cleef & Arpels).

). Some are shifting investments from handbags to watches and jewelry (e.g. Rolex, & Arpels). When it comes to luxury fashion, she is valuing versatility and "quiet luxury" over flashy labels.

Luxury Beauty On The Rise

She is streamlining beauty routines, with a "buy less, buy better" attitude towards brand choices.

Native Chinese brands are on the rise. Fragrance brands are playing to Chinese culture and provenance, while skincare brands speak to the unique needs of Chinese women, particularly sensitive skin. Makeup brands are leveraging cults of personality and product innovation.

"There's a growing interest in native beauty brands among the women in our LuxuryVerse panel," said Sanna. "The Chinese luxury fragrance brand Documents is a favorite and rivaling Byredo and Tom Ford in terms of price. Into You is causing a frenzy with its 'lip mud' innovation, while Perfect Diary and Florasis both continue to wow with stunning package designs that feature native visual themes."

The LuxuryVerse is an invite-only community from LookLook that brings together sophisticated buyers from around the world to share insights into luxury products and experiences. LookLook engages with these individuals in virtual hangouts where members discuss luxury products and experiences while gathering insights into what's driving shopping behavior and purchase intent.

