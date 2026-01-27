U.S.-based Isla Maritime Expands Operations Into Panama to Serve One of the World's Most Pivotal Maritime Waterways

"Together, J.A.M. and Isla Maritime are building stronger, faster, and more efficient response capabilities for maritime incidents that benefit not only Panama but the broader region." Post this

"Panama's waterways are essential for maintaining efficient global commerce and trade operations, but when a maritime incident occurs, what follows are supply chain disruptions, rising costs, and uncertainty," said Aileen Caras, CEO of Isla Maritime. "With Panama's strategic location in the center of the Americas, Isla Maritime is now at an advantage to respond to maritime incidents quickly, while international companies just begin to mobilize personnel and resources."

The strategic partnership between Isla Maritime and J.A.M. Marine Dockyard benefits ship owners, ship managers, ships agents, insurers, and salvage companies alike, offering a complete range of services across all areas of salvage operations and wreck removals — from hot tapping and fuel removal to cargo lightering and refloating. Commercial diving services also include hull cleaning, underwater inspections, marine construction, salvage and underwater welding and burning. The team consists of highly-qualified divers, shipboard engineers, naval architects, and class certified welders.

"This partnership is more than a business collaboration — it represents a bridge between local expertise and international experience," said Alejandro Villarreal, CEO of J.A.M. Marine Dockyard. "Together, J.A.M. and Isla Maritime are building stronger, faster, and more efficient response capabilities for maritime incidents that benefit not only Panama but the broader region. This collaboration enhances safety, operational readiness, and mutual trust across borders."

Following its founding in 2023, Isla Maritime quickly grew into a trusted industry partner. The company has supported work on multiple NOAA vessels, the historic Naval & Maritime Aircraft Museum - the USS Yorktown, as well as support for the MV Dali salvage operation, which is the vessel that crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. Isla Maritime's team boasts nearly 50 years of combined experience, working for industry leaders like Resolve Marine and TITAN Salvage, managing high-profile salvage and emergency response projects across the globe, including places such as South America, Australia, and India.

Isla Maritime's team of skilled commercial divers hold diverse backgrounds in salvage, ships husbandry, construction, welding, and offshore oil and gas, making them uniquely qualified to navigate challenging and regulated underwater environments, while ensuring compliance with international industry standards.

To inquire about Isla Maritime's services, please visit www.islamaritime.com or get in touch directly via [email protected].

About Isla Maritime

Founded in 2023, Isla Maritime is a comprehensive marine services provider specializing in vessel salvage and commercial diving including underwater burning/welding, emergency response, cargo lightering, fuel transfers, wreck removal and spill response. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the company's team boasts nearly 50 years of combined experience managing high-profile salvage and emergency response projects across the globe. Isla Maritime's expertise, integrity, and reputation have resulted in work with multiple NOAA vessels, the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier, the MV Dali, and other projects. The company is certified as an EDWOSB (Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business) and WOSB (Woman Owned Small Business) with the Federal Government and as a Woman-owned, Minority Business in the State of Florida. For more information, visit https://www.islamaritime.com/.

About J.A.M. Marine Dockyard

Founded in 2020 and based in Veracruz, Panama, J.A.M. Marine Dockyard is a leading ship repair and maintenance facility offering 24/7 afloat, underwater and drydock services. The yard can accommodate up to eight vessels simultaneously and provides mechanical, electrical, steel, and underwater works. Supported by ISO 9000:2015 and Class-certified engineers, divers and welders, J.A.M. delivers high-quality, efficient solutions that strengthen Panama's maritime and logistics network. For more information, visit www.jammarinedockyard.com.

Media Contact

Liza Vilnits, Isla Maritime, 1 5083338548, [email protected], https://www.islamaritime.com/

