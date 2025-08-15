U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Releases Groundbreaking Whitepaper on Building Black Wealth Through Mergers & Acquisitions

"This absence isn't by accident," said Talisha Bekavac. "We must ensure Black-owned businesses have the resources, networks, and policy support needed to participate fully in mergers and acquisitions. The stakes are generational wealth and the economic health of our communities." Post this

Since 1985, more than 325,000 mergers and acquisitions have been announced globally, totaling nearly $35 trillion. Today, the global M&A market exceeds $10 trillion annually — yet Black-owned businesses remain largely absent from this economic landscape.

The whitepaper identifies structural barriers — from limited access to capital to smaller professional networks and minimal policy attention — that prevent Black entrepreneurs from participating in M&A opportunities. These inequities not only block acquisitions but also hinder smooth exits, business transitions, and succession planning, leading to the closure of countless Black-owned enterprises and the loss of community wealth.

"This absence isn't by accident," said Talisha Bekavac. "We must ensure Black-owned businesses have the resources, networks, and policy support needed to participate fully in mergers and acquisitions. The stakes are generational wealth and the economic health of our communities."

Unlocking Black Wealth Through Mergers & Acquisitions provides actionable recommendations for policymakers, investors, and business leaders to foster greater equity in the M&A market. These include targeted financing programs, network expansion initiatives, and policy reforms to level the playing field.

"Creating inclusive M&A pathways is not just an economic imperative; it's a matter of economic justice," added J.K. Phenix.

The whitepaper is available now at www.usblackchambers.org/whitepaper

