U.S. Career Institute and Premier Health Partner to Support Employee Growth and Solve Staffing Challenges through Education.

This partnership will enable Premier Health to meet its staffing needs by attracting, developing, and retaining high-quality, Medical Assistants at its affiliated urgent care clinics. Medical Assistants that receive training through U.S. Career Institute will also be positioned to earn industry credentials, ensuring a well-trained, tenured, and patient-focused staff.

"I am excited about this partnership with U.S. Career Institute "stated Jared LeDoux, VP of Human Resources at Premier Health. "In addition to helping build clinical capabilities of our workforce, we are also engaging our front-line team members with opportunities to further their careers. We truly believe, here at Premier Health, that our team members can grow with us – no matter what healthcare path they wish to take. The Medical Assistant program through U.S. Career Institute allows team members the opportunity to learn at their own pace, providing them with instructional support and structured opportunities to practice their skills at the clinic-level."

Janet Perry, VP of Academics and Compliance at U.S. Career Institute stated, "The rising concerns of labor shortages in the healthcare industry are here to stay, the healthcare industry is facing significant employee shortages from the top down, the U.S. faces a projected shortage of more than 3.2 million skilled healthcare workers such as medical assistants, home health aides and nursing assistants. This partnership contains proven strategies that can help fill critical entry level healthcare positions, while creating career ladders and investment back into the healthcare workforce that will result in developing expertise and retention. U.S. Career Institute is delighted to play a role in solving these challenges."

About U.S. Career Institute

Weston Distance Learning, the parent company of U.S. Career Institute, has been providing distance education since 1981. By offering high-quality, career-focused online education at affordable prices, U.S. Career Institute has helped thousands of students reach their educational and career goals. U.S. Career Institute is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency. USCI's curricula, administrative procedures, faculty, and policies are frequently reviewed to make sure that USCI continues to meet high standards of quality and service. To learn more about U.S. Career Institute, visit https://www.partners.uscareerinstitute.edu

About Premier Health

Founded in 1999, Premier Health is among the first urgent care operators in the nation to specialize in a health system branded, joint venture model. A recognized leader in the urgent care industry, Premier Health partners with some of the top health systems across the country including Trinity Health's and its network of hospitals, HCA, Ardent, LCMC Health, UT Health East Texas and the University of Kansas Health System. Premier Health is committed to the delivery of excellent clinical care in a setting that offers each patient a next-level consumer experience. All of Premier's clinics are nationally accredited by the Urgent Care Association. You can follow Premier Health on LinkedIn or Twitter. To learn more, go to https://premierhealthurgentcare.com

