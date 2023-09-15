US Chutelining Completes Top-Down Lining Restoration of Linen Chutes Servicing the Landmark Dallas Hyatt Regency Hotel

"In the case of Hyatt, the joints, seams, and rivets within their existing chute were catching and tearing their linen...Opting for our lining system the Hyatt Regency's chute was seamlessly lined, bottom-up, and fully operational again within days." Tweet this

Working with clients such as Disney, and MGM, US ChuteLining, a Division of US Pipelining, LLC, developed the groundbreaking lining method after years of trial and design iterations. "We were approached by Disney about the possibility of lining their central chutes beneath the Orlando Park," said Bowman. "At the time we were doing most of the Cured-In-Place Pipe lining for Disney Resorts and Theme Parks. Lining is all we do so we welcomed the challenge. The first was a horizontal chute so the method of lining was much the same as lining a sanitary or storm pipe," declared Bowman. "The real challenge was developing the method, materials, and equipment to install the cured-in-place liner vertically." It would be years before the final design for the US Chuteliner System was completed.

"Replacing a steel chute via conventional methods can be extremely invasive," said Bowman. "Our system was designed to be installed bottom-up, using the existing chute as a conduit. The lining system is installed in-place, as a one-piece, and seamless system within the existing central chute. The existing chute is cleaned, prepared, then installed within hours, unlike traditional replacement methods which can take weeks. And because we designed our system to be seamless, there are no entry or exit points for odors or bugs to enter or escape."

About US ChuteLining: A subsidiary of US Pipelining, LLC., US Chutelining is the sole provider of central trash and linen chute relining systems throughout the US. The US ChuteLining System™ is a specially designed Cured-In-Place liner which when formed within an existing chute, creates a structurally new and seamless one-piece, chute-within-a chute. Using the existing central chute as a formative conduit, the US ChuteLining System™ is easily installed from the ground up as a time-saving, non-intrusive, and cost-effective means of chute restoration.

About US Pipelining: U.S. Pipelining, LLC, parent of US Chutelining, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of pipelining services, including large diameter projects for storm sewer, sanitary sewer, pressure pipe, under-slab lining, and vertical pipe lining. Since entering the pipe rehabilitation industry more than 25 years ago, US Pipelining has gained recognition for their ability to offer highly specialized rehabilitation solutions to a vast array of clients including Global Fortune 500 Companies, high-rise residential communities, heavy industry, the US Military, refineries, and government agencies.

