US Chutelining Receives US Patent for Industry-First Chute Lining System

Designed as an alternative to the traditional mechanical replacement of deteriorating central chutes, the US ChuteLining System™ is a Cured-In-Place liner which is formed within an existing chute, creating a structurally new and seamless one-piece, chute-within-a chute.

Recent chute lining projects include restoration of a twenty-eight-story central linen chute for The Hyatt Regency Hotel Dallas, Texas; restoration of the central trash cute for the luxury high-rise Mandalay Beach Club, Clearwater Beach, Florida; and restoration of four central trash chutes within the James Down Towers Senior Living Facility of Las Vegas for the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority.

"In the case of the Hyatt Regency, the joints, seams, and rivets within their existing chute were catching and tearing their linen," said Bowman, "they were experiencing almost daily blockages and required a solution without disruption to their operations and hotel guests. A full mechanical replacement was out of the question. Opting for our lining system the Hyatt Regency's chute was seamlessly lined, bottom-up, and fully operational again within days."

"Replacing a steel chute via conventional methods can be extremely invasive," said Ryan Fischer, Division Manager, US Chutelining, "our system was designed to be installed bottom-up, using the existing chute as a conduit. The lining system is installed in-place, as a one-piece, and seamless system within the existing central chute. The existing chute is cleaned, prepared, then installed within hours, unlike traditional replacement methods which can take weeks. And because we designed our system to be seamless, there are no points for odors or bugs to enter or escape."

About US ChuteLining: A subsidiary of US Pipelining, LLC., US Chutelining is the sole provider of a patented central trash and linen chute relining system throughout the US. The US ChuteLining System™ is a specially designed Cured-In-Place liner which when formed within an existing chute, creates a structurally new and seamless one-piece, chute-within-a chute. Using the existing central chute as a formative conduit, the US ChuteLining System™ is easily installed from the ground up as a time-saving, non-intrusive, and cost-effective means of chute restoration.

About US Pipelining: U.S. Pipelining, LLC, parent of US Chutelining, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of pipelining services, including large diameter projects for storm sewer, sanitary sewer, pressure pipe, under-slab lining, and vertical pipe lining. Since entering the pipe rehabilitation industry more than 25 years ago, US Pipelining has gained recognition for their ability to offer highly specialized rehabilitation solutions to a vast array of clients including Global Fortune 500 Companies, high-rise residential communities, heavy industry, the US Military, refineries, and government agencies.

