U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Force Set to Remove Pyrotechnics

LAKE PEND OREILLE, Idaho, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sirius Signal, the world's leader in marine safety distress signal innovation and manufacturing, announced today its support of a recent U.S. Coast Guard directive to remove pyrotechnics from service, commending this action as leading by example. As of June 1, 2026, U.S. Coast Guard cutters will be outfitted with SOS electronic visual distress signal device (eVDSDs).
The directive from the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, published in ALCOAST 396/25, is entitled, "Transition to Electronic Visual Distress Signal Device." The message highlights the realization that removing the pyrotechnic requirement for cutters simplifies operations as well as the administrational burden.
"This is undoubtedly due to the storage and disposal requirement of toxic marine flares," said Anthony Covelli, Sirius Signal CEO.
The message further states, "eVDSD/s offers several significant advantages over pyrotechnic flares, including extended operational life and enhanced safety."
"Finally, the top boating safety authority is all-in with the adoption of these modern high-tech LED-powered handheld SOS distress lights," said Steven Caldero, Sirius Signal Vice President of Sales.
"This leadership decision is long overdue," added Covelli. "Now recreational boaters can see the U.S. Coast Guard choice is made at the top and is a best practice for all boaters."
Sirius Signal produces U.S. Coast Guard Transport Canada- and Australian-approved day and nighttime distress devices with a focus on safety, technology, performance and sustainability. To learn more about purchasing Sirius Signal devices or being a part of our team, visit us at www.siriussignal.com or call 888.526.0005.
