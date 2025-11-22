U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Force Set to Remove Pyrotechnics

"Finally, the top boating safety authority is all-in with the adoption of these modern high-tech LED-powered handheld SOS distress lights," said Steven Caldero, Sirius Signal Vice President of Sales. Post this

"This is undoubtedly due to the storage and disposal requirement of toxic marine flares," said Anthony Covelli, Sirius Signal CEO.

The message further states, "eVDSD/s offers several significant advantages over pyrotechnic flares, including extended operational life and enhanced safety."

"This leadership decision is long overdue," added Covelli. "Now recreational boaters can see the U.S. Coast Guard choice is made at the top and is a best practice for all boaters."

About Sirius Signal

Sirius Signal produces U.S. Coast Guard Transport Canada- and Australian-approved day and nighttime distress devices with a focus on safety, technology, performance and sustainability. To learn more about purchasing Sirius Signal devices or being a part of our team, visit us at www.siriussignal.com or call 888.526.0005.

