U.S. Comics Launched By Kingstone Studios On Independence Day

Art Ayris, CEO of Kingstone Studios

Veteran historical and animation writer, Doug Peterson, penned the series with historian William Federer of the podcast American Minute serving as Executive Editor. Kingstone Studios CEO, Art Ayris, lauded both the historical and the creative teams on the series. "Combining our top Kingstone comic artists with well-researched history delivers power-packed products we hope draws kids into the great American story." One of the prominent offshoots from the series is a separate 100-page graphic novel of the U.S. Constitution underpinning the reasons why Abraham Lincoln stated, "Don't interfere with anything in the Constitution. That must be maintained, for it is the only safeguard of our liberties."

The creators behind the America series are passionate about making history accessible and exciting for readers of all backgrounds. "We believe that by blending storytelling with historical accuracy, we can engage a new generation in the remarkable narrative that is America," Ayris added.

About Kingstone Studios

Kingstone Studios is a central Florida based production studio for comics, animation, and film. They recently signed a development agreement with NBC Universal on one of their iconic animated characters from VeggieTales and have a second motion picture "The Lincoln League" in production. Their Kingstone Comics imprint published the Kingstone Bible, which is the most complete graphic adaptation of the Bible ever done and was a finalist for Christian Book of the Year in the Children's category.

