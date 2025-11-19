U.S. Customs and Border Protection Selects Zonos to Power AI-Driven Trade Compliance and Tariff Collection
SAINT GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonos, the leader in cross-border commerce technology, announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) awarded the company a contract through the Commercial Solutions Opening Pilot Program (CSOP) that enables CBP to test its AI-powered trade compliance platform. The partnership will evaluate technology modernization of tariff classification, data verification and enrichment, and duty collection for ecommerce and international mail entering the United States.
"When the U.S. de minimis exemption ended, Zonos ensured the continuity of international mail while strengthening both revenue and security for the United States. We weren't just ready for the change; we led the change." said Clint Reid, CEO of Zonos. "Now the work begins to provide insights and revenue for CBP for small package shipments, especially in the mail environment."
As CBP faces emerging intelligence gaps in ecommerce and international mail, enhanced data and more fulsome manifests can help CBP safeguard billions in tariff revenue and address security risks. Zonos helps solve for data vacuums with actionable intelligence. The Zonos AI platform generates HTS codes (Zonos Classify), uses AI to validate declared values and detect deflation and predicts and validates country of origin. In addition, Zonos is the only fintech platform purpose-built for international tariff collection for businesses and individuals. The Zonos Prepay App collects duties and photos at the point of sale, while Zonos Verified Accounts enables businesses to collect and remit duty directly to CBP.
About Zonos
Zonos is a provider of international trade technology solutions, specializing in duty calculation, collection, and remittance for cross-border commerce. Zonos serves postal operators, ecommerce businesses, and logistics providers worldwide with its platform that includes real-time duty calculations, multi-language support, and integration capabilities. Zonos is headquartered in Saint George, Utah. For more information, visit zonos.com.
