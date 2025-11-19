U.S. Customs and Border Protection Selects Zonos to Power AI-Driven Trade Compliance and Tariff Collection

"When the U.S. de minimis exemption ended, Zonos ensured the continuity of international mail while strengthening both revenue and security for the United States. We weren't just ready for the change; we led the change." said Clint Reid, CEO of Zonos. Post this

As CBP faces emerging intelligence gaps in ecommerce and international mail, enhanced data and more fulsome manifests can help CBP safeguard billions in tariff revenue and address security risks. Zonos helps solve for data vacuums with actionable intelligence. The Zonos AI platform generates HTS codes (Zonos Classify), uses AI to validate declared values and detect deflation and predicts and validates country of origin. In addition, Zonos is the only fintech platform purpose-built for international tariff collection for businesses and individuals. The Zonos Prepay App collects duties and photos at the point of sale, while Zonos Verified Accounts enables businesses to collect and remit duty directly to CBP.

About Zonos

Zonos is a provider of international trade technology solutions, specializing in duty calculation, collection, and remittance for cross-border commerce. Zonos serves postal operators, ecommerce businesses, and logistics providers worldwide with its platform that includes real-time duty calculations, multi-language support, and integration capabilities. Zonos is headquartered in Saint George, Utah. For more information, visit zonos.com.

Media Contact

Kilie Williams, Zonos, 1 435-239-3062, [email protected], https://zonos.com/

SOURCE Zonos