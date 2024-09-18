US Department of Defense Awarded Defense Logistics Agency JETS 2.0 Contract to Tryfacta, Inc. to Provide Comprehensive IT and Cybersecurity Solutions

"This award highlights our commitment to supporting the Department of Defense and enhances our ability to drive innovation and excellence across the defense logistics sector.," said Adesh Tyagi, President of Tryfacta, Inc. Post this

"Securing the DLA JETS 2.0 contract represents a significant milestone for Tryfacta, reinforcing our position as a leader in delivering advanced IT and cybersecurity solutions. This award highlights our commitment to supporting the Department of Defense and enhances our ability to drive innovation and excellence across the defense logistics sector. We are excited to bring our expertise to this critical mission and contribute to the success of our federal clients," said Adesh Tyagi, President of Tryfacta, Inc."

Scope of JETS 2.0 Contract

Under the JETS 2.0 contract, Tryfacta will provide services across 12 key task areas, including:

Network and Telecommunication Services: Supporting network infrastructure and telecom solutions.

Technology Services: Providing advanced IT solutions and support.

Enterprise Service Delivery (ESD): Delivering enterprise-level IT support to DLA.

Defense Business System (DBS) Lifecycle Management: Offering end-to-end acquisition, development, and sustainment of Defense Business Systems.

Lifecycle Program Support Services: Ensuring comprehensive lifecycle management for IT programs.

Cybersecurity Support Services: Including RMF processes, threat detection, incident response, and cybersecurity assessments.

Program/Project Management Support: Delivering task orders and research management for DLA's IT initiatives.

Enterprise Support Services: Providing specialized technical support and process management.

Technical Support: Offering engineering, configuration management, and IT process management support.

Cloud Hosting Services: Delivering cloud solutions for enhanced scalability and flexibility.

Data and Information Governance Analytics Services: Implementing data governance and analytics to improve decision-making.

Modernization of Application Hosting Environments: Upgrading and sustaining DLA's hosting environments for enhanced performance.

A Major Step Forward

Securing the JETS 2.0 contract is a significant achievement for Tryfacta, furthering its mission to support defense agencies with best-in-class IT solutions. As a Small Business Administration SBA) 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Tryfacta's inclusion in JETS 2.0 exemplifies its commitment to diversity and federal contracting excellence.

"The DLA JETS 2.0 contract expands our ability to serve DoD customers, helping them optimize their IT infrastructures, enhance cybersecurity, and achieve mission success," said Arman Dhar, Senior Vice President of Operations at Tryfacta. "Our focus is on delivering agile, efficient, and secure solutions that meet the evolving needs of our defense clients."

About Tryfacta, Inc.

Tryfacta Inc. is a dynamic, woman-owned small business at the forefront of technology and digital transformation. Founded in 1996, Tryfacta has evolved from a staffing industry leader to a comprehensive IT consulting powerhouse, focusing on Healthcare Staffing and Operations, Cloud migrations, and other IT and Non-IT Professional Services. As an SBA 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Tryfacta brings diversity and innovation to the federal contracting space. The company's expertise spans advanced consulting, cybersecurity, software integration, and staffing solutions, serving a diverse clientele that includes US federal, state, and local governments and Fortune 100 companies. Tryfacta's commitment to excellence is evidenced by its impressive array of certifications, including CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 27001:2022, and Joint Commission Certification (JCC) for Healthcare Staffing. These certifications underscore Tryfacta's dedication to process improvement, service excellence, and the highest standards in quality and security. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Tryfacta has achieved remarkable growth, recognized by INC. Magazine in 2024 as the fastest-growing IT services company in the Pacific region. With a robust business solutions model addressing complex challenges across Healthcare, IT, and non-IT sectors, Tryfacta delivers cutting-edge solutions that consistently exceed client expectations. For additional information about Tryfacta, please visit https://www.tryfacta.com/

