U.S. Department of Energy Selects Anthro Energy for $24.9 Million Grant Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Build U.S.-Owned Advanced Electrolyte Production Facility

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) announced the selection of Anthro Energy for a $24.9 million grant to establish the first large-scale, U.S.-owned and operated advanced electrolyte production facility Post this

"We are thrilled to be selected for this award, which represents a pivotal moment for both Anthro Energy and the future of the U.S. battery industry. Establishing the nation's first facility for domestic production of advanced electrolytes is a game-changer; it strengthens our energy independence, bolsters the battery supply chain, and propels us toward a clean energy economy," stated David Mackanic, CEO of Anthro Energy. "The support from the DOE and the state of Kentucky has been key in helping us realize this vision, as we continue to push the boundaries of sustainable energy innovation."

At full capacity, the facility will create 114 full-time jobs and 390 temporary construction jobs, providing significant economic benefits to Louisville and its surrounding communities. This project aligns with regional goals and has garnered strong local support, with endorsements from Congressman McGarvey and the Kentucky Cabinet of Economic Development.

In line with its commitment to community engagement, Anthro Energy has dedicated $2.5 million to initiatives that will benefit the local community. These efforts will prioritize workforce development, local education, and long-term sustainability, ensuring that the residents of Louisville will benefit from the facility's operations.

Funded under the DOE's Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grants Program, the project is part of a broader national effort to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and build a resilient, equitable clean energy economy. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a once-in-a-generation investment in American infrastructure, aims to enhance U.S. competitiveness, tackle the climate crisis, and ensure economic and environmental benefits reach disadvantaged communities.

With this investment, Anthro Energy will strengthen domestic battery manufacturing and contribute to the U.S.'s long-term emission reduction goals.

