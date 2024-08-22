US Department of Veterans Affairs Awards Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Deploy TeleMate's Unified Communications Observability Platform

Our ability to meet these challenges aims to positively impact the brave men and women who have and are serving our country. Post this

"We take enormous pride in the VA's decision to trust our technology, our people, and our processes," says TeleMate CEO Steve Tabaska. "There was a lot of work done between the VA and TeleMate teams during the proof of concept phase to demonstrate how deep we go into UC, exceeding use case expectations, as well as, scaling to handle the VA's massive multi-vendor UC environment. Our commitment is to add significant value by closing critical visibility gaps that the VA encounters daily. Plugging these improve user experience, reduce troubleshooting time, and ultimately improving crucial service outcomes. Our ability to meet these challenges aims to positively impact the brave men and women who have and are serving our country."

The deployment will cover a wide range of communication technologies and platforms, providing the VA with a unified, holistic view of their UC environment. This comprehensive approach will facilitate better decision-making, improved resource allocation, and enhanced overall performance.

About TeleMate: TeleMate is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and specializes in providing vendor-neutral monitoring, analytics & observability solutions for unified communications, collaboration, and contact center environments. TeleMate's platform delivers comprehensive visibility, performance monitoring, and management oversight, helping organizations achieve operational excellence and superior user experiences.

