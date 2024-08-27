US Department of Veterans Affairs Multi-Million Dollar Contract Award to Deploy TeleMate's UC Observability Includes Massive Contact Centers

The deployment will cover a broad spectrum of multi-vendor contact center platforms, offering the VA a unified, single-pane-of-glass view of the entire environment. Post this

The TeleMate's observability capabilities are slated to bring immense value to both operational stakeholders and the technical teams that are responsible for the underlying contact center infrastructure.

"In general, we recognize the critical nature of a contact center in organizations, given the VA's unparalleled mission of delivering services to our veterans, we feel a heightened level of responsibility," says TeleMate's CEO Steve Tabaska. "The real-time insight that TeleMate provides will deliver operational efficiencies and user experience (UX) improvements. Ultimately, we want to help positively impact our veterans and their families."

The deployment will cover a broad spectrum of multi-vendor contact center platforms, offering the VA a unified, single-pane-of-glass view of the entire environment. This comprehensive approach will enable better decision-making, optimize resource allocation, and enhance overall performance.

About TeleMate

TeleMate is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and specializes in providing vendor-neutral monitoring, analytics & observability solutions for unified communications, collaboration, and contact center environments. TeleMate's platform delivers comprehensive visibility, performance monitoring, and management oversight, helping organizations achieve operational excellence and superior user experiences.

