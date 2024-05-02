U.S. Dermatology Partners and UT Tyler School of Medicine Partner Together to Bring Dermatology Education to East Texas

"Partnering with the UT Tyler School of Medicine to bring top-quality dermatology education and care to East Texas aligns closely with our mission and builds upon the work we have achieved in rural communities through our Outreach Program," said Paul Singh, CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners. Post this

The Department plans to launch educational programs for medical students at the university within the next year and hire a Chair of the Department and a Dermatology Program Director with plans to apply to become an ACGME-accredited dermatology residency program. These programs will provide comprehensive training and hands-on experience in dermatology, preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals to serve East Texas and provide them with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their fields. Additionally, the Department will engage in clinical research endeavors in partnership with U.S. Dermatology Partners, focusing on developing new treatments and approaches to skin care.

The program is particularly critical for Tyler, which faces physician shortages, similarly to many other rural communities. More rural residents often face limited access and extended wait times for specialist care, leading to a heavier dependence on primary care providers. The objective of the Department is to cultivate a new wave of dermatologists interested in serving their local communities, while simultaneously enhancing the knowledge and management of skin conditions among primary care physicians undergoing training within UT Tyler's residency and fellowship programs.

The first UT Tyler School of Medicine class commenced in June 2023, consisting of 40 students from the East Texas region. This medical school aims to enlist students from the local community to cater to community needs, engage in research, and tackle the health issues specific to East Texas families. UT Tyler currently operates 20 residency and fellowship training programs.

U.S. Dermatology Partners Tyler has been dedicated to serving the East Texas region since 2013. The group oversees medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services across 11 locations in East Texas, with a team of 25 dermatology experts.

"Partnering with the UT Tyler School of Medicine to bring top-quality dermatology education and care to East Texas aligns closely with our mission and builds upon the work we have achieved in rural communities through our Outreach Program," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "Together, we will advance the health and well-being of the community through comprehensive education and innovative research, impacting countless lives in East Texas and beyond," said Jennifer Holman, MD, Regional Physician President U.S. Dermatology Partners.

"This initiative not only aims to cultivate a highly skilled workforce of healthcare professionals in dermatology, but also to significantly improve patient outcomes in the community and beyond," said Dr. Brigham C. Willis, UT Tyler School of Medicine founding dean. "The establishment of the Department of Dermatology at the UT Tyler School of Medicine is a milestone for the region and for the university, promising to elevate the standard of education and dermatological care in our area."

The UT Tyler Dermatology Department is actively recruiting a Chair of the Department of Dermatology and a Program Director for the Dermatology Residency Program. Qualified applicants can inquire at dermjobs.usdermatologypartners.com.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for over two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

UT Tyler School of Medicine

With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programs to nearly 10,000 students. Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston. https://www.uttyler.edu/academics/colleges-schools/medicine/graduate-medical-education/index.php

