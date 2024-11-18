U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces Relocation of St. Joseph Office

"By offering Mohs Surgery for skin cancer treatment, we're making it easier for patients in Buchanan County and nearby areas to access specialized care close to home," said Paul Singh, CEO. Post this

Board-certified dermatologist Megan Lent, MD, will lead the St. Joseph, Missouri location. Dr. Lent specializes in medical and cosmetic dermatology and has a clinical interest in adult and pediatric dermatology. The new St. Joseph office will now offer Mohs Surgery for skin cancer removal with the addition of Board-Certified Dermatologist and Fellowship-Trained Mohs surgeon James Griffith, MD. Dr. Griffith specializes in skin cancer treatment and diagnosis, Mohs micrographic surgery, procedural dermatology, and advanced facial reconstruction. Board-certified nurse Practitioner Danielle Berg will join the St. Joseph office four days a week. The St. Joseph location will offer comprehensive care for a wide range of dermatologic conditions for patients of all ages, including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer.

"We are pleased to expand our services at our St. Joseph office to enhance care for the community," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "By offering Mohs Surgery for skin cancer treatment, we're making it easier for patients in Buchanan County and nearby areas to access specialized care close to home. Our team is committed to delivering the highest standard of dermatologic care to meet the needs of our growing community."

St. Joseph, Missouri, is the county seat of Buchanan County. It is located on the Missouri River and is the principal city of the St. Joseph Metropolitan Statistical. St. Joseph is home to thirteen museums and is a historical experience unlike any other. It is roughly thirty miles north of the Kansas City, Missouri, city limits and approximately 125 miles south of Omaha, Nebraska. Visitors can enjoy museums, historical sites, parks, golf courses, and the Missouri Riverwalk.

The St. Joseph office is conveniently located at 3508 N Belt Highway, Suite A, St. Joseph, Missouri 64506. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (816) 205-4123 or request an appointment online.

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

