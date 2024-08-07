U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Alexandria, Virginia Office

"We understand the challenges of obtaining dermatological care, including limited provider availability and extended appointment wait times. We want to be part of the solution," said Paul Singh, CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners. Post this

Dr. Kassahun Bilcha will lead the Alexandria location. He is an internationally renowned dermatologist with years of experience treating skin diseases. He is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, and the Skin of Color Society. The Alexandria office will offer comprehensive care for a wide range of dermatologic conditions for patients of all ages.

"Patients often face challenges in accessing specialized healthcare amid the ongoing provider shortage. We understand the challenges of obtaining dermatological care, including limited provider availability and extended wait times for appointments, and we want to be part of the solution," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "We are thrilled to expand access to first-rate dermatological care for Fairfax County residents by opening our newest office in Alexandria. By expanding access to care through the U.S. Dermatology Partners Outreach Program, we are closing critical access gaps in communities with limited healthcare resources."

Conveniently located on the western bank of the Potomac River, approximately 7 miles south of downtown Washington, D.C., Alexandria is the third-largest principal city of the Washington metropolitan area. Alexandria has a lot to offer its residents but is most well-known for its colonial history as George Washington's hometown and for being just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. In addition to this, Alexandria also offers walkable neighborhoods, rich American history, historic museums and homes, and natural areas to explore.

Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Mineral Wells, Texas, Okmulgee, and Grove, Oklahoma. The Alexandria office is conveniently located at 2616 Sherwood Hall Ln. #203, Alexandria, VA 22306. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (571) 560-1420 or click here to request an appointment online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients annually. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

Media Contact

Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 214-420-0655, [email protected], www.usdermatologypartners.com

SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners