U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Alva, Oklahoma Office

"Accessing dermatological care can be challenging to patients in rural areas due to the lack of nearby practitioners or extended wait times," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "We are pleased to serve the residents of Woods County by providing more accessible care through our Outreach Program."

Established in 1893 as a Land Office for the Cherokee Strip Land Run, Alva is the county seat of Woods County. Conveniently located at the intersection of US Highways 281 and 64, Alva is just 17 miles south of the Kansas border. Residents of Alva enjoy quiet neighborhoods, a wide variety of shopping and dining options, and plenty of parks, trails, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The city is also home to Northwestern Oklahoma State University, the Cherokee Strip Museum, the NWOSU Museum of Natural History, and 43 colorful murals.

Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Kaufman, Texas, Peoria, Arizona, and Warrensburg, Missouri. The Alva office is conveniently located at 800 Share Drive, #100, Alva, OK, 73717. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (580) 609-3348 or request an appointment online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for over two million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

